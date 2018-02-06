MP calls on authorities to urgently solve 'smell' mystery

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

SHAYNE Neumann knows first-hand the stench wafting through neighbourhoods.

Residing in Flinders View, the Federal Member for Blair said he was receiving an "increasing number of complaints" about the smell.

"It's unacceptable that this continues," he said.

"As a local resident that lives in Flinders View, we get the smell here of an afternoon from time to time.

"This is simply unconscionable that it can continue - the authorities have got to get to the bottom of this.

"The days of big dumps in Ipswich are coming to an end."

Mr Neumann said the "acidic" smell could hold development back.

"If Ipswich is going to be developing it's got to be developed as a place with amenities and the lifestyles, not being seen as dump city," he said.

"We've got residential development juxtaposed to dump and refuge."

He said the council should consider dump applications.

"The residents are new to the area who have bought expecting this wonderful new lifestyle," he said.

'Smells like flesh, faeces and urine': Retiree demands action

THE lingering smell of flesh, faeces and urine wafting through the air is enough to make Ripley residents gag.

That is the message of long-time residents Bev and Ron Profke, who are fed-up with the drifting stink.

What should be a cooling breeze flowing through their windows from the southeast carries with it a foul stench.

"It could be a real rotten mulch smell, it could be urine or faeces together and it can be really sour," Mrs Profke said.

"There are some people who just gag at the smell."

"Old flesh from the meat works - some days, it's just pure urine," Mr Profke added.

The retired couple, who have lived in Ripley since 1986, said the smell drifting from the Swanbank dump was made worse during a hot day.

