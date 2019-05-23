Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylors Estate, Clare Valley, 2017
Taylors Estate, Clare Valley, 2017
Food & Entertainment

Day to toast the success of Australian chardonnay

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

For the most part of the 2000s, ABC was a reference to "Anything But Chardonnay”. Now Australian chardonnay has never been in a better place: Always Better Chardonnay. May 23 is International Chardonnay Day, so here are three affordable wines across the spectrum.

TAYLORS ESTATE, CLARE VALLEY, 2017

Taylors are now celebrating 50 years of vintages. Multi award winning, lighter bodied but varietal with peach stonefruit, tropical melon, juicy citrus, light fig and hints of oak influence. Refreshing, balanced. Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 13.5%

Hoddles Creek Estate, Yarra Valley, 2018
Hoddles Creek Estate, Yarra Valley, 2018

HODDLES CREEK ESTATE, YARRA VALLEY, 2018

Can't talk about Australian chardonnay without referencing Franco D'Anna. Over-delivering with rich citrus, green olive and fine oak influences. Soft mealy notes under lifted grapefruit (almost lime) citrus. Long, linear, textural palate. A wonderful bargain. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $22 Alc: 13.2%

Bremerton, Batonnage, Langhorne Creek, 2017
Bremerton, Batonnage, Langhorne Creek, 2017

BREMERTON, BATONNAGE, LANGHORNE CREEK, 2017

Lovers of big chardonnay rejoice, this "worked” style gives up creamy, toasty, lemon tart and ripe fig aromas. The lees stirring (batonnage) shows nutty, doughy complexity. Retaining balance, it has heft and textural chew with juicy bittersweet citrus and fine, long dry finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $32 Alc: 12.5%

vinonotebook.com

bremerton chardonnay hoddles creek estate international chardonnay day regan drew taylors estate wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How you can make cash quicker at recycle centres

    How you can make cash quicker at recycle centres

    News If you're tired of giving up an hour each time you go to recycle your bottles and cans, there is an alternative which can see you in and out in a few minutes.

    • 23rd May 2019 12:09 PM
    Ipswich’s top 10 gluten-free restaurants

    premium_icon Ipswich’s top 10 gluten-free restaurants

    Food & Entertainment "Do you offer gluten-free?"

    • 23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
    Arts get a boost at IGGS

    premium_icon Arts get a boost at IGGS

    News New building adds to schools' ability to teach

    • 23rd May 2019 10:21 AM
    Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    premium_icon Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    Money Cash-savvy punters are saving a packet.