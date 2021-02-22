Menu
Letters to the Editor

The day it rained fish

22nd Feb 2021 1:15 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Recently I came across an article "Can fish fall from the sky"?

I went to Minden State School in the late 1940s and one day walking home from school there was an afternoon storm which left the gutters full of water and fish.

I noticed these little fish 25-30mm long and hundreds of them.

The gutters are on the high part of the Minden-Rosewood Road, now named Tallegalla Road and nowhere near a creek. 

I have often spoken about this and shall always remember the sight and believe fish can fall from the sky.

Nev Bork

DINMORE

    Social media's worrying trends
