The day it rained fish

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Recently I came across an article "Can fish fall from the sky"?



I went to Minden State School in the late 1940s and one day walking home from school there was an afternoon storm which left the gutters full of water and fish.



I noticed these little fish 25-30mm long and hundreds of them.

The gutters are on the high part of the Minden-Rosewood Road, now named Tallegalla Road and nowhere near a creek.



I have often spoken about this and shall always remember the sight and believe fish can fall from the sky.



Nev Bork

DINMORE