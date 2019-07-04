DAY FOUR: Security beefed up as key witness appears

John Peros leaves Mackay Court House on day three of the Shandee Blackburn inquest.

POLICE and extra security will be present at Mackay Courthouse today as more witnesses are called to give evidence in the Shandee Blackburn inquest.

William Daniel will be among the first to step into the witness box this morning on day three of the coronial probe into what happened the night Shandee was brutally killed.

William Daniel arrives at court for the Shandee Blackburn Inquest an hour late. Caitlan Charles

The 23 year old was stabbed between 23 and 25 times in her upper body on Boddington St as she walked home from work in February 9, 2013.

Barrister Craig Eberhardt, for Shandee's former boyfriend John Peros who was acquitted of killing her in 2017, alleged during the inquest Mr Daniel was a key suspect and would be committed to stand trial for murder "any day of the week".

He has never been charged and denies any involvement.

Vicki and Shannah Blackburn arrive at court : DAY 4: The family of Shandee Blackburn arrive at Mackay Court House for the inquest into her death.

It is expected he will be questioned about his movements that night after the inquest heard testimony on Tuesday that Mr Daniel allegedly confessed to killing Shandee to Levii Blackman, who later blackflipped on what he initially told police and had since admitted he lied about what he knew in relation to Shandee's death.

On Monday Mr Eberhardt alleged that Mr Daniel had threatened him and his instructing solicitor as they were inspecting the scene of the murder.

Shannah and Vicki Blackburn leave Mackay Court House after the start of the inquest was delayed on day 4. Caitlan Charles

Mr Eberhardt told the inquest a car pulled up in front of them and Mr Daniel yelled out, "Oi what are you doing back in Mackay? I'm going to get you."

Mr Eberhardt said Mr Daniel then made a motion like a machine gun with his fingers.

Yesterday the inquest was played a compelling CCTV footage compilation showing the police theory about what happened that night.

WATCH: Video shows last time Shandee was seen alive

LISTEN: Witness recalls the night of the murder

CCTV footage in Shandee Blackburn case: CCTV footage showing Shandee Blackburn walking home on February 9, 2013, a vehicle of interest and a running figure.

In the footage a movement was seen in some bushes on the opposite side of the road to where Shandee was seen walking down Juliet St towards Boddington St about 12.12am.

It was the last time she was seen alive.

Within minutes a dark figure was seen running across the road in what appeared to be the same direction and about 30 or 40 seconds later it was running back from where it came from.

The inquest continues.

