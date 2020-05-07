ON THIS DAY: Drought-breaking rain flows through gutters

THE Queensland Times has been covering all the local news for the past 161 years.

One hundred years ago the newspaper was 8 pages long and would have cost you one penny to buy.

Here's what made headlines in the May 7, 1920 edition of the paper.

DROUGHT BROKEN: Good falls in West Moreton District

Continuous, steady rain fell in the city yesterday, and everywhere the gutters contained a regular stream throughout the day.

The sky remained overcast from early morning, and there was not a break in the clouds, during the whole day.

According to Messrs. W. Marsh and Sons' gauge, 108 points of rain fell.

At the Ipswich Post Office 37 points of rain were registered for the 24 hours up to 9am yesterday while for the same period at the Ipswich waterworks the registration was 50 points.

It was reported that there was a slight rise in the river yesterday. The water, at about 3 pm, being about 4 inches above the weir.

At Mr. C. J. Harding's residence, "Yamahnto," the rain for the past two days (measured at about 8 p.m. yesterday), totalled 76 points.

TRAMS FOR TOOWOOMBA

At the Toowoomba City Council meeting the other day the report of the Special Committee appointed to inquire into the question of establishing an electric tram system in Toowoomba was adopted.

It was stated that the committee had written to a number of city councils in different parts of the world on the matter, and some replies had been received.

The High Commissioner for Australia (Mr. Andrew Fisher) had promised to compile and furnish information with regard to the several means of transit in Great Britain and Europe.

As a further preliminary the committee recommended that negotiations be opened with M'Cartney and Co., Melbourne, asking to be informed on what terms their representative would visit Toowoomba and make a report and recommendation to the council on the matter.

Find an evaluation sent to Toowoomba Council in June 2020 here.