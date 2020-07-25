Dawson stable’s double chance to keep winning run going

TROT TACTICS

FOLLOWING Kelli Dawson’s Group One driving success with Manila Playboy for trainer Shane Fraser in the Redcliffe two-year-old feature, brother Trent is looking at a similar result on Saturday night.

Trent Dawson will saddle up two key players in Saturday night’s Group 1 2YO Fillies QBRED Triad Final in what he believes will be a wide-open affair.

Talent To Spare and Tancaltra Lis will represent the Dawson stable, and whilst the latter has drawn the gun run from gate one, Dawson would’ve been hoping for the stablemates to have swapped starting positions.

The $34 outsider in Tancaltra Lis will look to settle off the speed early, while Dawson, who is doing the driving behind Talent To Spare, will have to be at his best to weave a path through for the horse he rates as one of the best in the field.

“It’s definitely a good achievement to have two horses lining up in a Group 1, and to be fair I think Talent To Spare probably has a really good chance on Saturday night,” Dawson said.

“It feels like only half the job is done being in there, but I would love to get a result of some sort.”

Dawson has not drawn too badly, as one and eight are the first runners assessed when “savvy” punters are looking to take quinellas.

With the advent of the sprint lane, “leader and two fence” suddenly became the positions of choice.

Previously “one out and one back” had been known as the box seat.

Today, the box seater has to leave the gun spot early or risk being caught behind tiring horses at about the 300 metre mark.

If Talcantra Lis, to be driven by Nathan Dawson, can hold the lead to the sprint lane, Talent To Spare will be a big, big chance to get the bikkies, and the Group One glory.

MPA’s ‘tailor made’ workouts

TWO lots of “jump outs” have been held at Marburg on the past two Sundays.

There were small numbers (11 and 10) but very happy trainers has been the order of the day. The Marburg Pacing Association is making a serious effort to provide “tailor made” education and work outs, designed to meet the needs of trainers of all levels.

The object is to provide a stream of tractable and competitive horses into the racing pool, while providing “company” for horses from one horse stables.

The MPA is hoping to attract greater numbers, as it assists in providing fields of equal ability, and allows us to meet trainer’s needs more accurately.

Ten dollars gets you a run and extra starts from mobile or stand if required.

Talk to us, and help us to help you.

Nominations from 8am and the first education at 9am.

There are no jump outs on Marburg race days.

Field size amendments

FOR the punters, and following consultation with industry and club representatives field sizes have this week been amended by Racing Queensland as follows.

Albion Park Mobile start 2YO races: 10 starters (all distances) 3YO & Older 1660m - 10 starters 3YO & Older 2138m or longer - 12 starters Standing start 2YO races - 10 starters 3YO & Older - 14 starters (all distances).

Redcliffe Mobile start All ages & distances: Nine starters Standing start 2YO races - 10 starters 3YO & older - 12 starters (all distances).

Marburg Mobile start All ages & distances: Eight starters Standing start All ages & distances - 10 starters.

Honour board

THE driver on fire this week is again Taleah McMullen, up there with a score of five wins for the week. She nosed out brother Pete who managed to be first at the wining post on four occasions.

Father of the pair, John McMullen, led the trainer’s list leading in four of the best. He’s just in front of Ricky Gordon, who has been going like a house on fire of late, and was responsible for thee winners this time.

Most pleasing were Beejays Delight, bred and owned by feed merchant Barry Hoare, Faireachdainn, to the delight of owner Doug Manger, the double of Eulo Flyer and Non Passare for Dale and Ken Belford and Melton Lucky for George Michael.

Ipswich factor: 20/57.

Albion Park, July 17: The Cruise Missile (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); B Mac C (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Justa Little Bit (Pete McMullen for Jarrod Alchin); Aurora (Narissa McMullen for Terry Hancock).

Albion Park, July 18: Subtle Delight (Justin Elkins for Don Hancock).

Redcliffe, July 19: Jilliby Gizmo (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Hipstar (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Chromozone (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Western Showgirl (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); It Might Be You (Paul Diebert for Russell Kajewski).

Albion Park, July 21: Defensive Guy (Trent Moffat for Kay Crone); Spring Campaign (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Jive (Paul Diebert for Melissa Gillies).

Redcliffe, July 23: Faireachdainn (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Guts (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Eulo Flyer (Taleah McMullen for Dale Belford) and Non Passare (Pete McMullen for Ken Belford).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 3-6-8: Holy Camp Clive (A Frisby)-Sparkling Cullect (A Sanderson)-Ima Top Tycoon (D McMullen).

R2: Box trifecta 1-2-8: Roll With Lachlan (R Maguire)-Deecaesar (S Hewitt)-Tommy Under Fire (T McMullen).

R3: Box trifecta 2-4-8: Subtle Delight (J Elkins)-Major Cam (K Rasmussen)-Colt Thirty One (G Dixon).

R4: Quinella 2-8: Weeks End (P McMullen) and Major General Jujon (G Dixon).

R5: Box trifecta 1-8-10: Big Wheels (P McMullen)-Chamonix ( G Dixon)-Manila Playboy (K Dawson).

R6: Quinella 2-3: Tactical Response (N McMullen) and Somebeachsomegift (H Barnes).

R7: Box trifecta 1-8-11: Tancaltra Lis (N Dawson)-Talent To Spare (T Dawson); Sheza Bonny Shiela (A Sanderson).

R8: Quinella 3-5: Havana moon (N McMullen) and Escalera (N Dawson).

R9: First four 2-4-8-12-13: Garland Greene (N McMullen)-Justabitlikemum (B Barnes)-Galleons Victory (C Geary)—Northern Muscle (T Moffat)-Majestic Simon (P McMullen).

R10: Quinella 1-3: Pacific Coin (L Weidemann) and Another Jeep (A Donohoe).