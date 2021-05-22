Dawson proves he has Talent To Spare

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

ONE win away from 550 career victories in the bike, Trent Dawson is having a super season.

Dawson is currently sitting at a 20% winning strike-rate as a driver.

Last Saturday, Dawson was able to capture the biggest win of all, breaking through to claim his maiden Group 1 success as both a trainer and driver, with a win behind Talent To Spare.

Deflated following the barrier draw where his star filly drew outside the second line in gate 13, the number did not prove to be unlucky with a calculated drive taking luck out of the equation.

The winning move came early in the race with Dawson pressing the button and circling the field going down the back straight on the first occasion, pushing on to find the front with 1500 metres left to run.

Once able to dictate, Dawson drove the perfect race and with there looking only one danger turning off the back straight, the tempo was dialled up as he tried to pinch a margin.

Kicking clear, Talent To Spare was able to dig deep and fight off all challengers in claiming victory with a five-metre margin over Jasper, with a brave Aunty Bella finishing third.

Having shown plenty of ability and wicked speed to date in her career, it was always going to be a distance query that would seal her fate.

Dispelling that myth with a powerful effort in front, the 1.56.1 mile-rate sliced a half second off the race record held by Bonnie Juj.

A daughter of Hurrikane Kingcole, Talent To Spare is raced by her breeders, Kay and Kevin Seymour under the banner of Solid Earth Pty Ltd.

The win gave Solid Earth their seventh three-year-old fillies Triad victory in the past 13 runnings of the race.

Marburg place to be

ALL roads lead to Marburg Showground on Sunday, for a family day at the country trots.

Gates open at 11am with trials.

The first race is scheduled for 1.06pm.

All the usual Marburg amenities are on offer which adds up to the best family race day in South East Queensland.

On-course TAB, bookmaker, funny money bookie, pick the card plus cheap food and cold beverages.

Mini-trots, supervised petting zoo, and jumping castle allow mums and dads a bit of my time to enjoy a burger, a bet and a beer.

Admission is adults $5, members and pensioners $3. Race books are $3.

Honour board

THE Turpin-McMullen juggernaut rolls relentlessly on, creating new figures every week.

This week resulted in Pete greeting the judge on a staggering 11 occasions.

Trainer Chantal was also dominant leading six winners back to the home barn.

Last Saturday night, the dynamic duo were sharing the limelight with cousin Trent Dawson at the Q-Bred Finals meeting. Team T-P were in Victory Lane on three occasions, The 4YO Triad Finals for both sexes - Bettor Than Diamonds (mares) and Blacks A Dance (C and G) and the last race with the filly, Roses Are Sweet.

Much shared joy with the mare, as she is owned by Marburg Pacing Association treasurer Craig Whiteoak.

Whiteoak had a good week with Run Boy Run also scoring at Albion Park on Tuesday.

Most pleasing was Aqua Cruiser for Steve Coombs, with Lachie Manzelmann in the sulky.

Ipswich factor: 32/56.

Redcliffe, May 14: Ragnarr (Narissa McMullen); Aqua Cruiser (Lachie Manzelmann for Steve Coombs); Kwasii (Trent Moffat); Caribbean Rocket (Ben Battle for Des Pollock).

Albion Park, May 15: Betterthandiamonds (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Will The Wizard (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Talent To Spare (Trent Dawson); Roses Are Sweet (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Marburg, May 16: Elle Jay (Paul Diebert for Peter Greig); Tuakana (Narissa McMullen); Butcherfeelgood (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Sir Bulski (Pete McMullen for Tim Gillespie); Gottahaveahobbie (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Monterey Jack (Paul Diebert for Colin Knox); Corindhap Creek (Taleah McMullen for Peter McKay).

Albion Park, May 18: Jansson (Steven Doherty for Mal Charlton); Orlando Jolt (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Run Boy Run (Narissa McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Love Your Work (Trent Dawson); Only’s Best (Pete McMullen for Murray Thomas); Fairiesdelight (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Just Rokin (Paul Diebert for Peter Greig).

Redcliffe, May 19: Adam Crocker (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Fire Me Up (Pete McMullen for Tony Turpin); The Midnight Rambler (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Studleighs Only (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Redcliffe May 20: Misstrepo (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Chasin Dreamz (Angus Garrard for Kay Crone); Maghera Maggie (Paul Diebert for Peter Greig); Braebeach (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Jay Dee Be Rollin (Adam Sanderson for Kevin Joiner); Artful Maid (Adam Sanderson for Dayl March).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 1-8: Underworked (J McCarthy) and Aphorism (P Betts).

R2: E/w 3: Royal Aurora (A Sanderson).

R3: Quinella 3-9: Ragnarr (N McMullen) and Baileys Knight ).

R4: Quinella 1-9: Turn It Up (S Graham) and Wrangler (R Thurlow).

R5: Quinella 2-10: Go Lightly (S Graham) and King Triton (N McMullen).

R6: E/w 7: Saucy Dreams (P McMullen).

R7: E/w 2: Lombo Heaven ( P McMullen).

R8: Quinella 4-8: Betterthandiamonds (P McMullen) and Bettor Robyn (R Thurlow).

R9: E/w 1: Moresco (L Manzelmann).

R10: Quinella 1-2: Uncle Lukey (P Betts) and Dance In The Sun (P McMullen).

R11: First Four 6-8-10-11: Flingandwingit (R Thurlow)-Wee Man Trouble (A Sanderson)-Our Overanova (G Dixon), Majestic Simon (P McMullen).