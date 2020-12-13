Dawson MP urges Trump to pardon Julian Assange

Dawson MP George Christensen is asking US President Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange before he leaves the White House. Picture: George Christensen, YouTube.

George Christensen has pleaded to Donald Trump to pardon imprisoned Australian journalist Julian Assange before he leaves the White House.

Assange is currently in London’s Belmarsh prison facing a possible extradition to the US on espionage charges after publishing confidential documents.

They included thousands of classified cables on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr Christensen said he was backing Assange because he supported free speech as a conservative politician.

“Conservatives are also against big government overreach and they’re against the action of the big state in spying on their own citizens,” the Dawson MP said in a video post to Facebook.

“(Assange) is a hero as far as I’m concerned.

“For all of that, he’s facing potentially 175 years in a US jail for doing what? For publishing the truth, for being a journalist, for reporting on something that is clearly in the public interest.

“Conservatives don’t stand for that and I don’t think President Donald Trump will stand for that either.

“That is why I’m hoping that he will provide a presidential pardon for Julian Assange.

“It will continue on his great legacy as a defender of free speech and he will be poking the deep state in the eye.”

Mr Christensen, who has created an online petition for his cause, also posted a video to YouTube directly addressing Trump.

In February, the MP self-funded a trip to London to meet the WikiLeaks founder.

Mr Christensen had told parliament he wanted to see first-hand how Assange was faring due to concerning reports about his health and the severity of his treatment in prison.

