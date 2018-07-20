Menu
SPEED: Supercar driver Will Davison on his track drive at Queensland Raceway on Thursday.
Davison reveals the secret to a fast lap at QR

Hayden Johnson
20th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
ON PAPER Queensland Raceway should be a walk in the park for Supercar drivers.

Will Davison, the talented steerer behind the 23 Red Racing Commodore, took the QT around the track to reveal the secrets for a quick lap.

"You need a car that's nice and stable, you need reasonably good rotation (the car's ability to turn).

At the start of a lap Davison will pass the control tower on his left before he approaches turn one and views the thousands of fans on the hill ahead.

"You're hoping your hard on the rev limiter in fifth gear," he said.

"It's hard when you're trying to get the car to turn at turn one and ride the bumps

"It's all very wind dependent but there's some pretty big bumps there that can really dictate how well you get into the apex."

He will clear turns one and two before running at 255km/h down the long back straight.

Davison's left foot will come off the accelerator and jump on the brakes - standing the car on its nose to pull up for turn 3.

Temperatures can make this circuit tough for drivers and engineers with the grip levels changing throughout the day.

Despite its simple layout, the track provides entertaining racing with passing chances at turns one, three, four and six.

Car engineers need to find the balance between a car that will ride the bumps and also provide traction in the slower corners on the circuit.

"You can't have both," Davison said. "It's about finding that happy medium."

The Falcon driver said the secret to a fast lap was a well-balanced car.

"If you've got that you look after the tyres and get rewarded," he said.

"If you're a bit out of the window you get punished."

