Davina makes explosive MAFS comeback

SHE'S baaaaaaaack!

Davina Rankin provided the most fireworks Married At First Sight has ever seen with her stint on the show earlier this year, so it was inevitable producers would find a way to bring her back.

The Brisbane-based model is set to make her big return during the show's final dinner party next week, which has promised to deliver "the biggest bombshell of the entire experiment" with "twist after twist".

Davina, 26, became the most talked about person on the series after embarking on an affair with Dean Wells behind both of their partners' backs in the first few weeks of the season.

After plotting to ditch Tracey Jewel and Ryan Gallagher, Dean changed his mind at the last minute and came clean about the affair during the commitment ceremony, opting to stay with his wife instead of Davina.

She left a week later, and given that Dean has been telling his version of events ever since, it stands to reason that she's returning to give her side of the story.

In a preview for next week's episodes, she can be seen holding a glass of wine and telling another contestant: "I just want s**t to hit the fan."

Her return will certainly bring more drama.

During the clip, the experts also tell the couples that "there's only one way" to really find out what happened between the two, and begin to air footage of the pair secretly cuddled up in a corner, in a memorable moment where Dean trashes Tracey's appearance.

When the video plays in front of the group, they can be seen gasping in shock.

The group reacts to the footage.

The promo also promises "a backflip that will shock Australia".

In the weeks following her explosive departure from the show, social media star Davina stayed off Instagram and Twitter after receiving a wave of hate from viewers.

Earlier this month, she made her online return with a video posted to YouTube which saw her tear up over the controversy.

"Copping a large amount of hate is really not something I'm used to," she said, before starting to choke up while thanking her friends, family and followers for their support.

Married At First Sight continues this Sunday at 7pm on Nine.