Warner reveals new nickname after second Cup ton

A determined David Warner wants to continue making up for lost time after powering Australia to a 48-run win over Bangladesh.

Warner hit his second century of the World Cup with a blazing 166, as Australia all but secured their semi-final spot at Trent Bridge.

The left-hander's knock helped take Australia to 5-381, before Bangladesh responded with 8-333 in the highest scoring World Cup match of all time.

But in an absolute run-fest, it was Warner who shone brightest. Just weeks into his return from the 12-month international ban, he is topping the run-scoring charts with 447 at 89.40.

And it's come after a new approach. Warner, who was known as "Bull" early in his career before an ill-fated attempt to become a holier-than-thou "Reverend" has a new nickname.

"The guys call me humble," he said at his post-match press conference. "Look, it's just one of those things. I think I was on a good behaviour bond for two years, I think it was, if that's what you want to call it, with the ICC. And couldn't really do anything on the field and I'm at that point (in life) as well at the moment."

Warner was certainly generous in his recognition of Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahman's answering century, congratulating him and checking his bat after he finished unbeaten.

"It's a different game. We've played so much cricket - I know I have over the last 12 months - with a lot of different people, especially the Bangladesh guys," Warner said. "Getting to know a lot of them as well has been great. Just opens your eyes to a new world. And, yeah, it's just normal me now."

A humble handshake. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The century marked the 16th of Warner's ODI career, drawing him equal with Adam Gilchrist in third on the all-time list for Australia.

Warner admitted in an on-field interview he was "trying to make up for that year" following the ball-tampering scandal.

"It's just more runs that you can miss out on," Warner explained later. "For me it's about going out there and putting my best foot forward for the team and trying to score as many runs as I can. To make up for all the runs that I've missed out on and for the team."

After combining for a 121-run opening stand with Aaron Finch (53) Warner and Usman Khawaja (89) then put on 192 off just 142 balls for the second wicket.

Warner again started slower - his hundred coming off 110 balls - before exploding into action with his final 66 runs from just 37 deliveries.

By the time of his dismissal - caught at short third man - he looked on track to become the first Australian male to hit a double centuryin an ODI.

"I don't mean to go out there and bat slow," Warner said. "I've tried to get a calculation how many fielders I've hit in the first 10 (overs).

"I got frustrated against India. I got frustrated against Afghanistan. And then today, Finchy kept telling me to hang in there and bat deep and bat time.

"And that was in like the eighth or ninth over. Because it's generally not my game to stick there - and I usually try and go after it a little bit. Must be a bit more maturity, I think."

Australia's World Cup kicks into gear next week, with games against England and New Zealand at Lord's.

Bowlers will be hoping for friendlier conditions there, after Rahim also struck an unbeaten 102 for Bangladesh in their side's highest ever one-day total.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis all took two wickets, with the latter claiming the key scalp of Shakib Al Hasan for 41 when he deceived him with a slower ball and attracted a leading edge. Starc (2-55) then drove a dagger through Bangladesh's hopes, removing opener Tamim Iqbal for 62 when he chopped on.

The Tigers rallied late with a 127-run fifth-wicket partnership between Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur, but in reality the target was always too much. The win means Australia are now first on 10 points and could only miss the finals if they lose their last three games and a number of other results go against them.

Stream every match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Live & anytime in HD on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial