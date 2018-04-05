Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The focus is now on former vice-captain David Warner. Picture: AAP
The focus is now on former vice-captain David Warner. Picture: AAP
Cricket

Warner decides on cricket fate

by James McKern
5th Apr 2018 4:20 PM

DAVID Warner was expected to go down swinging as he looked likely to appeal the 12-month ban handed down to him by Cricket Australia.

He has however decided to follow in the footsteps of former skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

Warner tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he had "fully accepted" Cricket Australia's ban handed down following his involvement in the ball tampering scandal.

The last the public had heard from Warner was following his turbulent press conference on Saturday when he tweeted he would be seeking advice.

The 31-year-old former vice-captain was seen heading to a meeting with advisers on Wednesday where he confirmed he would be closely looking at whether to appeal the penalty.

After being pinned as the mastermind in the entire scandal, Warner was giving serious thought to taking the matter to a hearing but ultimately opted against doing so.

His statement came 90 minutes before the CA imposed 5pm deadline to announce he would not be pursuing the matter.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," said Warner in a statement.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

CA bosses were reportedly nervous waiting for the decision to fall from Warner with fears over the thought of the matter going to a hearing.

Thankfully they can now breathe easy and shift their focus back to their cultural review within the Australian cricketing team.

With Tim Paine stepping into the captaincy position in place of Steve Smith, the team are on the lookout for a new vice-captain to replace Warner as well as searching for a new coach after Darren Lehmann's decision to step away from the role.

Warner is banned from all cricket in Australia for 12 months and is expelled from ever holding a leadership position again in Australian cricket.

cricket cricket australia david warner
Ipswich nurse sets personal best

Ipswich nurse sets personal best

Commonwealth Games Ipswich nurse Alyce Stephenson achieved her Commonwealth Games goal in finishing seventh at Carrara Stadium this afternoon.

Investigators on the ground as Inland Rail takes next step

Investigators on the ground as Inland Rail takes next step

Environment Noise, air quality, vibration among studies

'Milky Way rising' is popular choice

'Milky Way rising' is popular choice

Life Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

  • 5th Apr 2018 6:00 PM
Ice-cream challenge proves yum

Ice-cream challenge proves yum

News Baskin-Robbins holds delicious competition

  • 5th Apr 2018 5:15 PM

Local Partners