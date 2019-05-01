‘Clear minded’ Warner ready to dominate World Cup

Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer David Warner gestures as he walks back to the pavilion during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 29, 2019. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer David Warner gestures as he walks back to the pavilion during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 29, 2019. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

David Warner's coach has backed the star opener to carry his explosive Indian Premier League form into Australia's World Cup defence.

Warner looks set to take over from Usman Khawaja as captain Aaron Finch's opening partner when Australia plays Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.

Sunrisers coach and former Australian Test all-rounder Tom Moody said Warner's "clear mind and determination" had him poised to dominate the world's biggest stage.

That mental strength is set to prove critical to dealing with taunts and sledges from English fans and rival players as Warner returns to international cricket for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner will join Australian teammates in Brisbane Thursday for the World Cup training camp after belting 692 runs in 12 blistering IPL knocks.

"Davey has been nothing short of phenomenal," Moody told the Herald Sun Tuesday.

"There's absolutely no reason why this form won't continue. He is one extremely determined and focused individual who possesses a special talent.

"He appears very clear-minded and extremely determined and hungry to perform."

Warner signed off from the IPL with 81 (56) on Monday night as former Test opener Michael Slater praised his "mental maturity" during his 12-month suspension.

Slater said Warner's consistency - he posted eight half-centuries and one century - was unheard of for such a devastating player.

The 32-year-old said his stillness at the crease had helped unlock his enormous power.

"I get the tendency to moving around a bit if there have been a few dots," Warner said.

"But I have worked hard (at that) over the last few months."

Warner has dedicated the past year to his family in a bid to grow as a person.

Finch - who will have a strong say on Australia's batting order - is close with Warner and the pair opened together during Australia's 2015 World Cup triumph.

Warner smashed Ravi Ashwin's first ball for six on Sunday night although in sapping conditions he appeared fatigued as he holed out to Ashwin in the 16th over.

The left-hander has scored 172 runs more than any other player in the IPL, averaging 69.2 at a strike-rate of 143.9.

While Warner's bat has done the talking, there is pressure on Steve Smith after a slower IPL series, which was hindered by a sore elbow.

Smith's 319 runs ranks No. 15 in the IPL and he scored at a strike-rate of just 116.

But Smith posted three half-centuries in his final seven innings - two of them unbeaten - to show glimpses of his best.

While Smith's elbow appeared to be limiting his full range of strokes the former captain was confident the injury was no major problem.