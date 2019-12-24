David Trumpy Bridge nudie runner grins and giggles in jail

The nude man was amused, giggling at his antics before pleading guilty to a public nuisance charge.

POLICE took a series of triple-0 calls from overwhelmed people with the misfortune to see a naked man run across the David Trumpy Bridge.

The bare-butt antics of Curtis Thompson were captured on film by Ipswich Safe City Cameras.

The offender was soon after spotted in the glare of police headlights and grabbed.

Charged with causing public nuisance Curtis Rowen Thompson, 21, from Sherwood, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video-link from jail.

He grinned and giggled with amusement when he made his plea to having committed public nuisance at 8.30pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told the court it happened on the busy main bridge link across the Bremer River and police found Thompson walking along The Terrace in North Ipswich.

He was arrested, taken to the watch-house, charged and released on bail.

Thompson told the court he was being held in jail for other matters including a charge yet to go before the Maroochydore court.

“Do you have anything to say?” magistrate Kurt Fowler asked.

“I’m guilty your honour,” Thompson said.

“I guess the people who saw you don’t think it’s as funny as you do,” Mr Fowler said.

“It’s all for a cause. All good,” Thompson said.

Thompson was convicted and fined $400.