David Martin outlines what diverse division requires

MY VISION: David Martin talks to a voter at pre-polling on Tuesday. Rob Williams

DAVID Martin has solutions to a wide variety of issues facing Division 7.

From the CBD to traffic congestion to infrastructure, the manual arts teacher said he would roll up his sleeves to get the division pumping.

"It is a very diverse division. We have new suburbs out at Raceview and older places like Woodend that want their heritage protected,” he said.

"West Ipswich is a bit like Sadliers Crossing with older houses. We have some of the oldest suburbs in Ipswich and some of their infrastructure has been neglected.

"In Eastern Heights there are areas that don't have footpaths that need it and I'd like to see a set of lights at Grange Rd and Robertson Rd.

"In Cambridge St in Silkstone there are two daycare centres and no footpaths. We need to get that fixed.

"I know there is a lot of conjecture about Brisbane St in West Ipswich being really congested after they built Bunnings there.

"I've had a lot of feedback on that with people in Omar St really ticked off because that street is now a rat run.

"Potentially we could do some traffic calming there and I would like to see Brisbane St four lanes all the way through.

"The corner at the bottom of Burnett St could potentially have a roundabout and be fixed up.”

Mr Martin said he wanted to hold community forums and would be setting up a tent and hosting forums at school fetes and other community events.

He said he was big on community consultation and would be focussed on ensuring the CBD redevelopment was a success.

Mr Martin lives on Denmark Hill and said the CBD was dear to his heart.

"I will ensure the plans go ahead with the relocation of the library, I'll fight hard for streetscaping and the rejuvenation of the top end of town, in conjunction with business owners,” he said.

"They want more traders. It is a case of build it and they will come.

"I walk into town all the time and I want the CBD revamped because we walk down for meals and coffee. The more trading we can do in the centre of town the better.”