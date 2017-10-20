28°
Dave Martin sworn in after Div 7 by-election win

Dave Martin
Dave Martin Contributed

IPSWICH's newest elected official was sworn in last night at the council chambers.

Dave Martin won the Ipswich City Council Division 7 by-election with a significant lead on his opponents.

Mr Martin received 2,101 votes, or 23.65% in the October 7 poll.

While the Electoral Commission Queensland officially declared the result, Mr Martin still needed to be sworn into the position by the council.

During the by-election, only 8,884 ballot papers out of 9369 were counted with 485 people wasting their chance to have their voice heard by casting invalid ballot papers.
 

