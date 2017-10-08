Dave Martin has his life changing moment

SWEET VICTORY: Dave Martin and his supporters at his Division 7 after party.

SWEET VICTORY: Dave Martin and his supporters at his Division 7 after party. Rob Williams

DAVE Martin admits it will prove to be a life-changing moment.

The 53-year-old teacher won the Division 7 by-election on the back of hard work and there is plenty more to come.

But to the winner goes the spoils and Saturday night was one for the new councillor to savour.

As supporters gathered at Mr Martin's home on Denmark Hill in the heart of Ipswich they sang "happy birthday” to the winner, who then blew out the candles.

Mr Martin in fact turned 53 last Monday but didn't have time to celebrate it.

"I forgot about it to tell you the truth,” he grinned.

"I was out door-knocking and my wife Jacqui said 'what a way to spend your birthday'.”

He wouldn't have had it any other way though.

Jacqui and David have been together for seven years and have five children between them.

Jacqui said her husband had earned the victory on the back of hard yakka.

"He has committed himself to this right from the start and hasn't given up,” she said.

"He has been out six days a week door-knocking from morning to night and wrote a note (when people weren't at home) on pretty much every flyer that he has handed out.

"We saw that at polling when people said 'I know Dave Martin. He visited me,' or, 'he left a note'.”

Jacqui said she was very proud of her husband and outlined why he would make a good councillor.

"He has a heart for community and he is a local boy who loves Ipswich,” she said.

Dave Martin and his wife Jacqui at his Division 7 after party. Rob Williams

Mr Martin's political ambitions have been put on hold for years, but were revitalised just before the recent mayoral election.

"Jacqui threw the seed out a couple of weeks before Andrew (Antoniolli) got elected,” he said.

"I had contemplated running about 10 years ago... but I wasn't going to run against my mate Andrew, so I put it on the back-burner.

"Honestly, a couple of months ago who would have thought we'd be here with a new mayor.

"I had never really anticipated Andrew not being our local member.”

The QT spoke to voters in an exit poll on Saturday and the feedback on Mr Martin was simply that he was a good bloke, a local and that he had outlined clearly that his focus would be on the community, preserving heritage and enhancing the older suburbs.

"I will be a voice for the people and I will listen to people,” he said.

"I want to see heritage areas preserved. There is a dichotomy of suburbs, but over at Sadliers Crossing, Woodend and Coalfalls that is what they'd like to see.

"Some of the older areas don't have footpaths. In Silkstone there are some areas, like Cambridge St, where there are two daycare centres, but no footpaths.

"Everyone in Eastern Heights, Raceview and Silkstone will tell you that we need a set of traffic lights at Robertson Rd and Grange Rd, so that is my priority there.”

Dave Martin hands out pamphlets at Central State School in the Division 7 by-election. Rob Williams

As Mr Martin spoke to the QT he looked out from his hillside home over the CBD and the division he will represent. He walks down to the CBD for coffee and meals and has a vested interest in ensuring the heart of the city is revitalised.

"I like walking down there to meet people and have breakfast and I want to be able to do that in the mall,” he said.

"This is a life-changing moment for me.

"I am a teacher and I work at the youth detention centre (at Wacol) where I have established a program as a construction teacher.

"We build projects that go out into the community. We have given out 100 big tables, 20 little tables and cubby houses which all go out to the people.

"I am also a footy coach out there and I will miss all that.

"I can tell you I have the best boss (Cathy Morrison). It is such a good job to be giving up.

"So Andrew has got big shoes to fill as my new boss. So he better be good or I am going back to Cathy,” he added with a grin.

Mr Martin said he had been "quietly confident” of success.

"I believe in myself and my wife has believed in me from the outset,” he said.

"I have run a campaign where I've said 'this is who I am and what I want to do'.

"I am not aligned with any political party. People ask me about Andrew and I say, 'he is a mate of mine but I am my own person' so if people have an issue in their suburb I am fully prepared to stand up for them and their area.

"I am looking forward to making a change and to keeping Andrew accountable. He made some big promises prior to his own election and I want to see them come to pass.”