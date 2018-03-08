The message that left Hughesy in tears

DAVE Hughes broke down in tears on radio when he read out an Instagram message he received from a stranger.

The comedian received the message after his Channel 10 show, Hughesy, We Have A Problem, aired on Tuesday night.

During the program, Hughesy and the panellists discussed the topic of dads who never told their kids they loved them.

"Me and my father never really said I love you to each other and now he's no longer with us," Hughesy said on the TV program.

As he revealed on his Hit Network radio show to co-host, Kate Langbroek, Hughesy checked his Instagram after the TV show aired and noticed a private message from someone he didn't know.

"I had a direct message on Instagram that made me cry," Hughesy said on air yesterday. "And made my mother cry."

Langbroek urged Hughesy to read out the message but the popular personality was hesitant because he knew it would make him emotional.

"I don't think I can read it," Hughesy said, before eventually summoning the courage to try and read out the message.

"'Hey Dave, watching the show. I nursed your dad at Mercy' ... nah I can't read it," Hughesy said as he started to cry. "I can't read it, I can't read it. This is embarrassing."

With Langbroek's support, Hughesy finally managed to battle through the tears and read out the whole message which said: "Hey Dave, watching the show. I nursed your dad at Mercy and he loved his family so much. He would often speak of you as kids. You definitely have his humour. A real gentleman who was proud of his kids. Love the show and yes, I live in Warrny."

The touching private message Hughesy received on Instagram.

After delivering the emotional message, Hughesy said on air, "When I showed that message to my mum earlier today she was very emotional."