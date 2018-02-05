Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Hughesy’s regret: ‘I paid too much for Block house’

by Lisa Muxworthy

WHEN popular comedian Dave Hughes bought the five-bedroom home on The Block last year he insisted it was a "bargain" and an investment that would remain in the family for years.

But he has since discovered the home in Elsternwick in southeast Melbourne isn't worth the $3.067 million price tag.

Hughes told Stellar magazine on Sunday that the bank valued the property at "much less".

"I went to get a bank loan the other day and they haven't valued it the same as I paid for it, which is fine, but annoying because there were five bidders," he told Stellar.

He said it was "enough less that it made me annoyed".

"For f*ck's sake ... I just think it's good value and in a few years' time people are going to be going, 'Well, f*ck, didn't he do well with it!' I am playing the long game, all right? That is what I say to my wife, anyway."

‘It’s a bargain!’ ... Hughesy with Josh and Elyse after purchasing their home.
‘It’s a bargain!’ ... Hughesy with Josh and Elyse after purchasing their home.

The final price for the property at 46A Regent Street was $447,000 over Josh and Elyse's reserve of $2.62 million. The sale put them in the lead ahead of the other four couples - and secured them an extra $100,000 in prize money from Channel Nine.

The bank valued the Elsternwick home less than the $3.067 million price tag.
The bank valued the Elsternwick home less than the $3.067 million price tag.

When Hughes told his wife Holly that he wanted to buy the house, she had one rule: keep it private.

Needless to say, she wasn't impressed when she saw her husband on the TV screen during the show's finale after the show's host Scott Cam announced the popular comedian was the proud buyer.

"The only thing I asked was, 'If you are going to bid can you please just do it through an advocate so we can keep it private'," Holly told her husband's co-host Kate Langbroek on their KIIS drive show.

"I didn't think he'd end up buying it either."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  dave hughes investment property the block value

How to demand a better power bill, with a word-by-word script

premium_icon How to demand a better power bill, with a word-by-word...

NOT sure what to say to your energy provider to get a better deal? Here’s a word-for-word script to help you score a discount.

Meth supplier walks after being caught in police sting

Single mum will not serve any jail time for the offences

$100,000 mistake young people are making

Young people are making a big mistake with their money.

“It is definitely an important part of anyone’s future..."

Hospital complications hit 900,000 Aussies a year

A report has highlighted the risk of people having complications at hospital and calls for greater transparency.

Those staying overnight most at risk from hospital mix-ups

Local Partners

Mystery of Dundee trailer revealed

IT was the movie no one saw coming. Now, the story behind the Crocodile Dundee trailer starring Chris Hemsworth can finally be told.

Xbox teases next multiplayer franchise

The game’s creators hope Sea Of Thieves can be turned into the next big franchise for Xbox.

Sea Of Thieves shows a lot of promise as a multiplayer game

Proof Weinstein has not learnt a thing

UMA Thurman finally broke her silence about alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein

UMA Thurman has broke her silence about Harvey Weinstein

Julia Morris’ ‘incredibly insensitive’ joke

Danny Green won an eating challenge on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Nigel Wright/Network TEN

JULIA Morris has been slammed for making an “incredibly insensitive”

Is this the most cringeworthy MAFS groom ever?

Troy’s teeth-brushing habits freaked everyone out on Married At First Sight.

His ideal girl as a “Barbie cheerleader” but is he a suitable Ken

Kylie reveals she’s given birth

KYLIE Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy

KYLIE Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy

premium_icon The night Nicole Kidman chucked a hissy fit over Aussie award

Nicole Kidman reportedly left the room when Kerry Armstrong won best actress.

Oscar winner Russell Crowe presented the award.