NEW WAVE: Grand Champions Kayla Smith, 11, and Maddy Waldock, 13, represent the modern face of martial arts.
Sport

Dauntless duo leading changing of the guard

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
26th Nov 2019 5:40 PM
Subscriber only

TAEKWONDO: Martial arts used to be a man’s game.

But like many sports that has all changed for the better.

Maddy Waldcock and Kayla Smith are two athletes on the frontline of the revolution in women’s sport.

The pair trains under sixth degree black belt Peter Cameron at the Booval chapter of the Institute of Modern Tae Kwon Do, which has locations in suburbs right across south-east Queensland.

Crowned grand champions at the organisation’s own championship, they have impressed their coach and he is tipping them to progress as far as their hearts desire.

““They have shown focus and are getting rewarded,” Cameron said.

“Their attitude and dedication is outstanding. Kayla wants to succeed and she has really come out of her shell. Madison is the oldest of three girls in the family that train.

“She is doing wonderfully. She has been doing additional sessions and her confidence has risen.”

Cameron said he hoped the latest results gave the indomitable twosome an injection of self-belief and the determination to persist with the sport.

He said Taekwondo was experiencing a trend which mirrored other major sporting codes and there were now more females in his squad than males, including three skilful sisters and a dynamic mother – daughter double.

“It is great to see,” he said.

“It used to be predominantly males. To seem them getting involved at such a young age is very encouraging.

“Some of the girls have made a lot of progress and benefited in a lot of other ways as well.”

The Booval stable punched above its weight with everyone of the students who contested the tournament, which featured entrants drawn from all of the organisations south-east locations, taking out a place.

But it was the youngsters that stood out above the rest.

Smith starred, claiming both the sparring and patterns classes to romp to the double-crown. Waldock only entered the patterns section but she got the job done in style, pleasing Cameron.

The squad currently comprises 40 per cent adults and the remainder are children but it is building and their master believes he will have a “really mature” team in five years.

The 56-year-old who was 13 when he started Taekwondo said the sport was not only a healthy physical activity which promoted a great lifestyle, but also offered many other flow-on benefits owing to the discipline, concentration and commitment required.

He said he had seen shy people develop self-confidence, improve in school and become leaders.

“Through taekwondo and setting a disciplined example, it is possible to push students to do their best and be better people,” he said.

“Generally, they can do very well in life,” he said.

The institute trains at the Glebe Road Uniting Church inside the hall on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

