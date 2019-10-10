Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother’s alleged shooting murder in March next year.
The daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother’s alleged shooting murder in March next year.
Crime

Daughter to be tried for mum’s fatal shooting

by Pete Martinelli
10th Oct 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother's alleged shooting murder in March next year.

Maree Anne Blackwell, then 46, allegedly shot her elderly mother, 71, in the head at a rural property part way between Cooktown and Hope Vale in 2017.

Acting for the crown, Patrick Nevard told Cairns Supreme Court that important police witnesses would be available to give evidence at trial in March 2020.

Ms Blackwell was arrested at 4.30pm on February 17, 2017, after a tense five-hour standoff with police.
The Special Emergency Response Team had been called in to assist officers at the scene.

Ms Blackwell remains in custody and her trial has been listed for the Cairns Supreme Court sittings of March 23.

More Stories

cooktown court crime editors picks murder

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    REVEALED: Runner up in Ipswich's Best Personal Trainer poll

    premium_icon REVEALED: Runner up in Ipswich's Best Personal Trainer poll

    Health This PT was 'shocked and surprised' at the response.

    Police quash suspicions around Laidley bushfire

    premium_icon Police quash suspicions around Laidley bushfire

    News 'We're continuing to look at any leads'.

    Fashion trends hit the runway at boutique markets

    premium_icon Fashion trends hit the runway at boutique markets

    News Local designers will showcase their products this weekend