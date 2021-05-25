Menu
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship
Golf

Daughter exposes mum’s golden texts

by Andrew McMurtry
25th May 2021 6:26 AM

Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship win at the age of 50 stunned the world and there are few people who give even a glancing look at golf that weren't happy for the ageless wonder.

After Mickelson claimed his sixth major and his second PGA Championship on Monday, golf lovers went wild for the loveable left-hander.

The crowd swallowed him as he walked up the 18th fairway to seal a two-stroke win over South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and fellow American Brooks Koepka.

Koepka reportedly injured his knee in the wild scenes on the 18th but even he was happy for Mickelson despite being furious at the crowd.

"Phil played great," Koepka said. "I'm happy for him, (wife) Amy and (brother and caddie) Tim.

"I'm super happy for Phil. I hope I'm still playing at 50, but to be able to come out and compete and actually win, that's a whole other thing."

While the golf world was loving Mickelson's triumph, there was one person who was much more nervous than everyone else - Mickelson's mum.

With his brother Tim caddying and his sister Tina watching on, the Mickelson family is mad about its golf.

 

It's why Tina was copping "nervous texts" from their mother as Mickelson was going for victory - which she happily shared with the Twitterverse.

 

Tim Mickelson said after the event that it was a surreal scene for his brother to win with the crowd going nuts.

"Considering where we are in the world right now, it was sort of weird," Tim said. "But it was also pretty darned cool to see."

Mickelson's 'half lit' Twitter celebration

 

As the golf world went nuts with the celebrations, Mickelson settled in with some wine and his phone, going on a tweeting spree to respond to all the well wishes.

He responded to everyone, whether it be Tiger Woods or the average punter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ranked 115th in the world heading into the event, Mickelson became the lowest-ranked major champion since Shaun Micheel (169) claimed the 2003 PGA Championship.

The age-defying American left-hander took the $AUD2.7 million top prize with a stunning shotmaking display on the windy Ocean Course.

He holed a 50-foot chip for birdie at the par-3 fifth and was grinding in a tension-packed fight at windy Kiawah Island as the final round kicked off.

 

Originally published as Daughter exposes mum's golden texts

