Daughter cries for mum busted with 1kg of marijuana

HARSH REALITY: Samantha Lea Green leaves Ipswich Courthouse after she and her mother were sentenced. Ross Irby

A SOBBING Samantha Green clung tightly to her mum as an Ipswich judge sent her to jail for drug dealing.

The wheelchair-bound daughter let her emotions show as the harsh reality of her and her mother's actions hit home.

Green was also jailed, however, Judge Dennis Lynch QC ordered for the sentence to be immediately suspended.

"They can't take you, mum,” she called, looking at her family and friends seated in the courtroom.

Three other women in the public gallery also began to cry, with jailed mum Margaret Stroud moving in the dock to hug her distressed daughter.

Green was clearly reluctant to release her grip on her mother's hand as officers moved in to take Stroud away.

Both women pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to trafficking marijuana from their home in Gailes between September 2016 and August 2018.

The court was told Green's offences were committed after she joined her mum's illegal business in February, 2017.

Stroud, 58, also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis exceeding 500 grams, after she was found with 1.098kg; and possession of anything used in a drug offence.

Green, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, and possession of anything used in a drug offence.

Prosecutor Farook Anoozer told the court the mum and daughter drug dealing scheme unravelled after police searched another house in Gailes in February 2018 and seized the occupants' mobile phone.

Messages on the phone revealed Stroud had supplied marijuana to them.

Some months later police raided the Gailes shared home of Stroud and Green at 6.30am. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money was seized.

Mr Anoozer said an Aldi shopping bag held 890g of marijuana and two plastic bags inside a laundry hamper held 208g of marijuana, with a combined weight of 1.098kg. The court heard Stroud admitted ownership.

The mobile phones of both women were seized and text messages were analysed.

It showed that while the mother ran the drug supply operation, Green assisted by facilitating the supply of marijuana by responding to drug inquiries and directing customers to Stroud.

Their customers would have to drop by the family home to collect their drugs, although it was as at times personally delivered.

Stroud would be paid with cash up-front or on credit.

Text messages included a customer seeking "my usual will drop cash 2moro - 300 in 50”.

Green stated: "Mum not home but quoted $80 for a quarter” (indicating a quarter ounce).

A customer sought on credit: "Stick (1.75g ) until may pay day.” Green responded: "Mum said it's OK babe.”

A customer asked Stroud if "tick $50 worth (of marijuana ) until tomorrow”. Green responded: "Mum said yea, it's ok, babe.”

A Facebook message from a client asked for "50'. Green agreed: "Yea bub, all good.”

A client's Facebook message to get a tick on something. Green responded: "Mum said yea darl its ok.”

When arrested and charged neither women admitted to supplying marijuana.

Judge Lynch said the sentence must reflect the community disapproval of people who are dealing in drugs for financial gain, even to cover the cost of their own drug use, calling the conduct of both mother and daughter unlawful and deliberate.

The court heard Stroud had a long history of drug offending, with a prior conviction for drug trafficking back in 1994, and supply offences in 2015.

Judge Lynch said Green had been seriously injured in a car accident that included brain injuries, with Stroud becoming a carer to her and also to her grandson.

"It is a shame that you put yourself and consequently them in this position,” Judge Lynch said.

"You had conquered your addiction to methamphetamine and used cannabis at the relative time so the trafficking was also to fund your own habit.”

Judge Lynch said although her defence barrister sought a suspended jail term, he was not satisfied it would satisfy the level of offending, given Stroud's significant history.

Acknowledging the hardship it would cause the family, he sentenced Stroud to two years' jail, ordering her to serve six months before suspending the sentence for three years.

He told Green she had been subject to a good behaviour bond at the time with prior convictions for marijuana possession. Judge Lynch said the traffic accident in January 2015 left Green with catastrophic injuries, resulting in her being confined to a wheelchair.

She receives funds through the NDIS. Green was sentenced to 18 months' jail for the trafficking charge, suspended for 18 months.