Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facetime is allowing many people to sustain relationships during our coronavirus-hit lives.
Facetime is allowing many people to sustain relationships during our coronavirus-hit lives.
Opinion

Dating in a coronavirus-hit world

Prisqua Camiul
1st Apr 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I HAD to laugh while listening to radio station triple j's The Hook Up, discussing online dating and long-distance relationships.

Firstly, I was surprised that people were concerned about dating when there are so many other more important things to worry about. Secondly, I understand that long-distance relationships can be challenging, but I couldn't quite relate to those people because I maintained one for more than two years when we didn't have as much technology available.

Jag lives in New Jersey so it was a 24-hour trip minimum and quite expensive to see each other. It was also the time when I didn't know what a smartphone was. We were text messaging each other all the time and he didn't realise that international messages were not included in his phone plan, so he racked up a bill for $US800. Skype was the only solid video-calling option at the time. Nowadays, there are so many options to stay connected that it's difficult to understand why people can't handle a long-distance relationship.

Apps such as Zoom and Facetime are working overtime in this long-distance, coronavirus-imposed isolation many find ourselves in.

My advice is to communicate and practise trust. This is the best time to figure out if you're meant to be with each other.

long distance relationships online dating opinion soapbox technology
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recalling when Ipswich field was ‘a graveyard’

        premium_icon Recalling when Ipswich field was ‘a graveyard’

        Rugby League That man Malone carved up opposition’s rugby league Pride.

        • 1st Apr 2020 10:00 AM
        JOBS: Businesses still in need of workers

        premium_icon JOBS: Businesses still in need of workers

        News A list of employment opportunities in Ipswich and surrounding areas

        Arm injury ends in ambulance ride

        premium_icon Arm injury ends in ambulance ride

        News Man injured at home and taken to hospital

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community How you can help protect health of one million seniors at risk