Date set for testing of city's new barking dog website

DEVELOPMENT: The Ipswich City Council hopes to test Aaron Brand's website for reporting nuisance dogs within six months.

THE latest technology to note and report neighbourhood barking dogs is expected to be tested within months.

A joint Bark-Up project between the Ipswich City Council and app developer Aaron Brand is hoped to be tested by June.

It was a result of the council's Barkathon event in December, which explored and identified a technical solution to assist dog owners and their neighbours to resolve barking nuisance.

Councillor Sheila Ireland said initial discussions with Mr Brand have been had, with a proof of concept already underway.

Estimates indicate a deliverable product is achievable within six months.

Mr Brand will receive mentoring from Firestation 101 and the council during development of Bark-Up, with a business plan to be progressed concurrently.

He could receive up to $30,000 from the council for the idea's development.