Date set for testing of city's new barking dog website

THE latest technology to note and report neighbourhood barking dogs is expected to be tested within months.
A joint Bark-Up project between the Ipswich City Council and app developer Aaron Brand is hoped to be tested by June.
It was a result of the council's Barkathon event in December, which explored and identified a technical solution to assist dog owners and their neighbours to resolve barking nuisance.
Councillor Sheila Ireland said initial discussions with Mr Brand have been had, with a proof of concept already underway.
Estimates indicate a deliverable product is achievable within six months.
Mr Brand will receive mentoring from Firestation 101 and the council during development of Bark-Up, with a business plan to be progressed concurrently.
He could receive up to $30,000 from the council for the idea's development.