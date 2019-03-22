Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Morcombe went missing while waiting for a bus in 2003 on the Sunshine Coast.
Daniel Morcombe went missing while waiting for a bus in 2003 on the Sunshine Coast.
Crime

State Coroner findings on Daniel Morcombe

by Kate Kyriacou
22nd Mar 2019 10:05 AM

THE State Coroner will deliver his findings into the disappearance and murder of Daniel Morcombe next month - 16 years after the teenager disappeared from the Sunshine Coast.

The findings will be delivered on April 5 following a long-running inquest that began in 2010.

The hearing was initially stalled while police embarked on an elaborate - and ultimately successful - covert operation.

Daniel Morcombe.
Daniel Morcombe.

 

Pictures: Supplied
Pictures: Supplied

The inquest resumed again following the trial and conviction of serial child sex offender Brett Peter Cowan.

Cowan is now serving a life sentence for the murder and abduction of the 13-year-old schoolboy.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe, parents of murdered child Daniel. Picture: Matt Thompson
Bruce and Denise Morcombe, parents of murdered child Daniel. Picture: Matt Thompson

More Stories

brett peter cowan daniel morcombe editors picks murder state coroner

Top Stories

    Why the Reading Writing Hotline is struggling

    premium_icon Why the Reading Writing Hotline is struggling

    Education IT’S a jingle that is impossible to forget. 1300 6 555 06. One three double oh, six triple fiiiiiive ohhh six.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 10:22 AM
    Community supports young family after father loses battle

    premium_icon Community supports young family after father loses battle

    News His family are "absolutely shattered"

    • 22nd Mar 2019 10:17 AM
    Kalbar veggie farmers feeding the nation

    premium_icon Kalbar veggie farmers feeding the nation

    Business Ed and Gen Windley are doing their bit to keep Aussies full.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Tranquil tea sweetens business deal

    premium_icon Tranquil tea sweetens business deal

    News Cupcake partnership aims for calm vibes