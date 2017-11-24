Date set for second cast at failed fishing competition

A FAILED bid to draw hundreds of keen fishermen to Wivenhoe Dam as part of the Reel Wivenhoe Classic competition has strong prospects of being revived.

Somerset Regional Council cancelled the event earlier this year after a major sponsor pulled out but this time they're outsourcing organising the event to a private fishing club to make sure reels and rods are ready for round two.

The amateur competition has been moved to August next year to coincide with prime fishing times and entice more fishermen to the region.

This time it will also feature a family-friendly festival for those who don't fancy baiting a hook.

The original sponsors offered $10,000 prize money as an incentive for keen anglers to wet their hooks but that offer had been withdrawn by July.

Another sponsor offering a similar prize could not be secured in time for the original date.

The original event was proposed to make the most of plenty of Australian Bass and Golden Perch which call Wivenhoe dam home as the bounty behind the Reel Wivenhoe Classic.

Mayor Greame Lehmann previously said it was unfortunate but the event would go ahead at a later time when it met criteria.

"It's something that we are just going to have to work through and make sure all our ducks are in a row," he said.