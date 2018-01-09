Date set for report on future of suspended council CEO, COO

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

THE future of two suspended Ipswich City Council officers could be determined at the council's next committee meeting, slated for late-January.

The Queensland Times understands councillors will be briefed on matters relating to the employment of suspended chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley.

Both were charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission earlier this year.

Mr Maudsley was charged with misconduct in relation to public office.

Mr Lindsay was charged with official corruption in September.

Both intend to fight the charges.

Suspended Works, Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley. Ipswich Commercial

Since being charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission, the officers have been suspended.

A council spokesman confirmed the officers remained with the council and hinted at progress later this month.

"The first round of committee meetings are scheduled for week beginning 22 January when it is expected a further report will be considered," he said.

"Ipswich City Council is not in a position to provide any further information at this stage."

It is understood councillors will receive the report several days before the committee meeting.

What information is contained in the report is not clear.

In December, deputy mayor Wayne Wendt moved a motion to provide himself, acting CEO Gary Kellar and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli the power to make a decision on the officer's future if required during the Christmas break.

Cr Wendt's motion acknowledged "it may become necessary to take steps to progress the matters and, subject to those steps, to make a decision regarding to the industrial matters".

Councillor Paul Tully amended the motion to 'exclude dismissal'.