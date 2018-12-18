Date set for Pisasale hearing

EMBATTLED former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale will face court in the new year with his lawyer then expected to announce whether he will go to trial on a series of charges including corruption and fraud.

Pisasale's case was mentioned in the Brisbane District Court this morning but the former politician was not required to attend.

A crown prosecutor asked that Pisasale and his co-accused, solicitor Cameron James McKenzie and Pisasale's friend Yutian Li, have their cases listed for trial in June next year.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

But Pisasale's lawyer said the former mayor had only just been committed to the District court and asked for the case to be adjourned.

Pisasale, McKenzie and Li will all have their matters mentioned again on March 4.