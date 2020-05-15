Date set for merger vote

MOVING AHEAD: The fate of the IWMCA and Hornets merger will be determined on May 27. Pictured: Centrals celebrate an Alex Dell wicket. Picture: Rob WilliamsAlex Dell wicket.

CRICKET: The proposed Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association and Ipswich Logan Hornets merger will be finalised May 27.

Club delegates will attend a special general meeting via teleconference on May 26, at which they will vote.

Hornets members will have their say on May 27, with an announcement to follow.

IWMCA president Mike Stoodley said while stakeholders would have preferred to meet at the same time, it was more practical to hold two meetings due to logistical difficulties associated with having so many people in a single teleconference.

He said the union took another step towards realisation this week and appeared to be moving full steam ahead.

“Certainly, talking to people, there is a lot of enthusiasm for the move,” he said.

“People are looking forward to the focus being on cricket and developing the game under a unified banner.

“I don’t think there will be any issues.”

Stakeholders met on Monday night, with the working group responding to queries put forward by the clubs.

Stoodley said the clubs did ask for clarification of several matters referred to in the document presented to them.

He said these inquiries primarily related to the future of financial and equipment assets.

“There was some concern the association’s assets might be directed to the Brisbane grade cricket sides,” he said.

“Responsibilities of the amalgamated association will include running teams in Brisbane Grade Cricket, operating senior and junior community cricket in Ipswich, maintaining grounds and facilities, developing infrastructure and girls and junior pathways.

“The core activities of grade, community cricket and facility maintenance need to be self-funding, so association capital can be used for player and facility development.

“The money will need to come from player registration fees, sponsorships and fundraising. With Queensland Cricket providing a significant amount of funding for Grade cricket, it will ensure that the associations capital will not be used for this purpose.”

The combined entity will take on a new streamlined structure, which is expected to function more efficiently.

Five executive members will sit on a reduced board and there will be 10 subcommittees handling various aspects of managing the sport.

Stoodley said it was felt the merged association would be best served having smaller clusters of volunteers working towards a specific end, rather than larger groups which lacked focus.

“This brings us into line with modern governance practices,” Stoodley said.

“If the amalgamation had not been going ahead I think we would have seen a restructure along those lines.

We will also benefit from having one president, one secretary, one treasurer and so on, whereas previously we’ve had two.”

Another point raised during Monday’s discussion was the greater potential to attract sponsorship the merged association might have.

Stoodley said although it had been tough finding sponsorship in the past and it was only going to get harder in the next 12 months as the country recovered from the coronavirus disruption, it was anticipated the merged association would have greater ability to attract sponsors than the IWMCA and Hornets separately.

He said the merged association would endeavour to take advantage of the increased sponsorship opportunities in future.

“We do have some longstanding sponsors and we’ll be looking to continue to work with them moving forward as well,” he said.