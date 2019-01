IPSWICH City Council will resume its ordinary meetings later this month.

Administrator Greg Chemello will chair the first meeting of the year on January 29.

The council will hold 12 meetings in 2019; one each month.

Standing committee meetings will be held from 8.30am on the Tuesday of the week prior.

Ordinary meetings will start at 9am in the Council Chambers on Roderick St.

Visit Ipswich.qld.gov.au for more information.