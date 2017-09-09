BREAKING: Date locked in for Ipswich Div 7 by-election

RESIDENTS of Ipswich's Division 7 suburbs will head back to the polls on October 7.

Assistant Electoral Commissioner Dermot Tiernan confirmed the date for the by-election this morning.

About 12,500 people will cast their vote on the person to replace Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

Darren Baldwin, Wayne Firns, Patricia Petersen, Jim McKee, Mike McInnes, Troy Alvin, and Rochelle Caloon have confirmed their intentions to run.

Mr Tiernan urged everyone to check their enrolment details, particularly anyone who has recently turned 18 or become an Australian citizen, changed name or address.

The cut off for enrolment is September 15.

Pre-poll will be available in the week prior to the election.

WHO WILL RUN

>>Boiler maker and father Wayne Firns

Wayne Firns of Eastern Heights is running as a candidate in the Ipswich Council division 7 by-election. David Nielsen

>>Silkstone mum, events manager Rochelle Caloon

Rochelle Caloon of Silkstone is running as a candidate in the upcoming Ipswich City Council division seven by-election. David Nielsen

>>Concreter and business owner Troy Alvin

NEW CONTENDER: Troy Alvin, a father and local business owner, wants more information to public on how the council spends your ratepayer dollars. He will contest the division 7 by-election. Helen Spelitis

>>Businessman and financial expert Mike McInnes

DIV 7: Mike McInnes has announced he will run in the upcoming division 7 by-election.

>>Outspoken business owner, former candidate Jim McKee

Jim McKee: Pat Walsh impressed me, he spoke well about the state debt and the environment that tends to get ignored in political debates. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

>>Sexologist and former mayoral candidate Patricia Petersen