BREAKING: Date locked in for Ipswich Div 7 by-election

RESIDENTS of Ipswich's Division 7 suburbs will head back to the polls on October 7.
Assistant Electoral Commissioner Dermot Tiernan confirmed the date for the by-election this morning.
About 12,500 people will cast their vote on the person to replace Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.
Darren Baldwin, Wayne Firns, Patricia Petersen, Jim McKee, Mike McInnes, Troy Alvin, and Rochelle Caloon have confirmed their intentions to run.
Mr Tiernan urged everyone to check their enrolment details, particularly anyone who has recently turned 18 or become an Australian citizen, changed name or address.
The cut off for enrolment is September 15.
Pre-poll will be available in the week prior to the election.
WHO WILL RUN
>>Boiler maker and father Wayne Firns
>>Silkstone mum, events manager Rochelle Caloon
>>Concreter and business owner Troy Alvin
>>Businessman and financial expert Mike McInnes
>>Outspoken business owner, former candidate Jim McKee
>>Sexologist and former mayoral candidate Patricia Petersen