Date decided for decision on removal of prominent signs

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews with his dog Pyosik at Ipswich Courthouse. Cordell Richardson

A DECISION will be delivered in Ipswich City Council's case against a retiree and his prominent signs.

Serial litigant Russell Gordon Haig Mathews, 69, again appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The matter has been adjourned for a reserved decision due on July 26.

The council launched legal action against Mathews last month, seeking a court order to enter his yard and remove what it claims are illegal structures.

Signs located in the front yard of the property at Brisbane Rd, Booval allege corruption by police, politicians, the courts and more.

The court heard last month council officers have been unable to enter the property due to a locked gate and a dog.

An Enforcement Notice was issued on April 17, giving Mathews five days to remove the structures, but they remain.

Mr Mathews argued the council was seeking the court order as a way of shutting down his political commentary.