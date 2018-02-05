‘Fair dinkum lady... you need to move your car’



DASHCAM footage has emerged of the harrowing moment a truck driver ploughs into the back of a driver who suddenly merges in front of him on one of Sydney's busiest motorways.

After the crash on the M4 at Merrylands, the driver gets out of her car leaving its door open as heavy vehicles whiz dangerously past, ignoring the truckie's desperate pleas to move off the road.

The frustrated truckie is then left flabbergasted as a child emerges at the car window and the woman makes a phone call amid the oncoming traffic.

The sedan merges in front of Mr Wearne’s truck.

Truckie Mark Wearne was driving at about 3.30pm on Wednesday when the black Toyota sedan abruptly merged to the right into his lane.

In a video of the incident posted on social media, he can be heard letting out a shocked gasp before slamming on the brakes but is unable to avoid ploughing into and crumpling the rear of the merging vehicle.

Mr Wearne can be heard unleashing a tirade of obscenities as the black sedan instinctively hits the brakes, causing the truck to bash into it a second time.

The second contact pops the boot open.

The frustrated truckie was left flabbergasted as the driver left the vehicle amid the oncoming traffic to make a telephone call.

"I've gone from being super angry to being exceptionally upset," Mr Wearne wrote in a Facebook post.

A boy peers from the driver’s window.

Mr Wearne can be heard pleading with the woman to move her vehicle to the side of the motorway, both for her safety and to allow traffic to flow, but she appears to ignore him as she continues speaking on the phone, eventually leaving her child in the car with the door ajar and approaching the truck in a bizarre attempt to exchange insurance information in the middle of the busy highway.

"I asked her (very politely and calmly) to move her car, she refused, I just wanted them both off the road, so I asked again and again, each time my anger and frustration is building to boiling point," he wrote.

"Fair dinkum, move your car," Mr Wearne can be heard saying in the shocking footage. "Lady, you need to move your car - move your car, please."

The woman eventually drives the damaged car to the side of the motorway.

When the polite approach doesn't work, Mr Wearne raises his voice in his fiery exchange with the woman, who eventually relents and steers her battered Toyota over to the side of the road.

The frustrated truckie said he tried to remain polite.

"I make no apologies for yelling at her, it was a necessary evil," he wrote. "Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind."

The first contact damages the rear of the car.