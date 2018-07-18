Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dashcam shows lucky escape
News

Dashcam shows horror truck smash

18th Jul 2018 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM

A MOTORIST'S lucky escape has been caught on camera after a truck driver sped through an intersection and ploughed into a car in Bundoora.

Shocking dashcam footage shows the truck apparently speeding through a red light at an intersection in Plenty Rd yesterday afternoon about 1.10pm.

The light truck narrowly misses a small orange hatchback but ploughs into the front of a black car.

It appears the driver of the black car is safe after coming just centimetres away from what could have been a fatal crash.

 

 

Seconds after the truck smashes into the black car on the right.
Seconds after the truck smashes into the black car on the right.

 

Debris is strewn across the road after the smash.
Debris is strewn across the road after the smash.

The black car appears to have lost the front bumper in the footage.

It is not known whether the truck kept going after the crash.

Victoria Police has said no one was injured in the incident.

dashcam editors picks victoria

Top Stories

    How this moment drove a 9-year-old to national success

    How this moment drove a 9-year-old to national success

    eXtra "He was laying on the floor crying, and I had to be at his level, so I laid down next to him and he was asking me questions."

    GREAZEFEST: Vintage loving seamstress makes finals

    premium_icon GREAZEFEST: Vintage loving seamstress makes finals

    Fashion & Beauty How she fell in love with rockabilly style

    • 18th Jul 2018 4:00 PM
    Mayor Miller? State MP responds to calls for her to stand

    premium_icon Mayor Miller? State MP responds to calls for her to stand

    Council News Two years away, the race for Ipswich's next mayor remains wide open

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:03 PM
    • 2 CaroleO
    31 into 2: Outrage over acreage carve-up

    premium_icon 31 into 2: Outrage over acreage carve-up

    Property "This is changing forever the peace and character of these streets"

    Local Partners