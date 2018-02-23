WATCH: The one thing you shoudn't do on a highway

IF THERE'S one thing that you shouldn't do when you're driving in the right-hand lane of a busy highway, it's stop.

Truck driver Peter Jarick couldn't believe the stupidity of a driver of a Winnebago who did exactly that in front of him yesterday driving out of Wagga Wagga.

Peter posted dash cam footage to his Facebook page, of him changing lanes to overtake some slower drivers who were getting ready to exit the highway, when suddenly the Winnebago in front of him comes to a screeching stop.

Then, the driver of the Winnebago cuts other road users off and drives off to the left.

That footage has since gone viral, being viewed more than 143,000 times and shared almost 500 times.

"I couldn't believe the stupidity of the driver and why they would do that," Peter told Big Rigs of the incident.

"After reading some of the comments on Facebook, I can't believe the stupidity of other drivers, it's just ridiculous. There were comments there that I shouldn't have been in the right-hand lane and that I should have left more room.

"It's just hard to fathom the way some people look at us and straight away say I was the one at fault.

"First of all, I was the one in the right-hand lane to overtake, that's what it's for. Keep left (road rule) doesn't just apply to trucks, it applies to all road users, and obviously I was overtaking the slower vehicles."

Peter Jarick shared this dash cam footage of a Winnebago stopping on the highway.

Peter called for a campaign to educate drivers on driving around trucks.

"The government can spend money on things like (Operation) Rolling Thunder and we're portrayed in a very bad way, so why aren't they spending money on a campaign to teach people how to drive around trucks?" he said.

"It might stop some of these things that are happening. These are things that happen daily, it's an everyday occurrence and I just happened to film it."

While he said he was hesitant to post the footage to Facebook, he said highlighted the fact people just didn't know how to drive around trucks.

"The (Winebago) driver just drove off down the exit, no idea of the mayhem that they'd caused, it nearly caused a seven or eight car pile up. The cars behind me did well not to hit me."