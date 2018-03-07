A Nissan Navara flips three times before landing on its wheels. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

"HOW did the driver walk away from that?"

That's the question being asked on social media where dash cam footage of a horror smash was shared overnight.

In the video from the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook group, a black Nissan Navara is seen travelling on the opposite side of the road in wet conditions.

The vehicle veers left before turning sharply to the right and crossing a large median. It hits the ditch and flips violently three times before landing on all four wheels on the other side of the highway.

Debris is strewn across the road but miraculously the driver escapes uninjured. A fellow motorist stops to assist, opening the driver's door for him before he walks out.

The response from viewers was a resoundingly positive review for the resilient ute.

"Wow, that Nissan passed with flying colours," one Facebook user wrote.

"As the video progressed I was impressed at the roof retaining its shape, and then the door opened. I was like, wow, even the God damn door opens."

"The cockpit held its integrity very well, you could still open the door. I'm impressed," another wrote.

"Nissan Navaras are tough."

Other agreed the driver was "lucky to be alive". "Seen people killed from less," one woman wrote.

"This could've ended so badly," another wrote.

Dash Cam Owners Australia has more than 700,000 followers. Last month the group shared more incredible footage of a Mini Cooper being dragged along a Sydney road by a truck.

The footage, above, sparked debate between drivers about who was at fault.

"That truck driver is a loose cannon and company needs to fire him," wrote one Facebook user.

However, many sympathised with the truck driver, saying the Mini tries to merge into the lane at a blind spot for the large vehicle - making it impossible to notice.

"Please hand your licence in if you don't realise this is a massive blind spot for a truck," wrote one person.

"He can't see them, put a box next to the front passenger quarter panel of your car, jump in the driver's seat and see if you can see it."

