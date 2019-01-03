Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
Health

Meningococcal disease kills Darwin woman

by Raphaella Saroukos
3rd Jan 2019 3:32 PM

A DARWIN woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease.

The Centre for Disease Control Darwin confirmed the death today.

The NT News understands the woman was from Darwin.

A woman from a remote Top End community near Darwin died in August last year after contracting meningococcal.

The middle-aged woman, who was living in both Darwin and the remote community, became unwell on July 31 and was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital but passed away on August 2.

darwin editors picks health meningococcal preventable disease

Top Stories

    'We're not second class': Advocate calls for fix to platform

    premium_icon 'We're not second class': Advocate calls for fix to platform

    Health Ipswich's poor public transport facilities are restricting people with a disability.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:19 PM
    Young kids learning coding for holiday fun

    premium_icon Young kids learning coding for holiday fun

    News Springfield students as young as five learning to code

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:02 PM
    Woman hurt as car crashes through guard rail

    Woman hurt as car crashes through guard rail

    News Firefighters removed a door to help get her out

    • 3rd Jan 2019 2:55 PM
    Families warned to stick to fishing bag, size limits

    premium_icon Families warned to stick to fishing bag, size limits

    News Warning to fishing families: Know the rules

    Local Partners