The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown Supercars is set to go ahead this year in August. Picture: SUPPLIED
Motor Sports

Darwin Supercars gets green light to go ahead

by SARAH MATTHEWS
17th May 2020 6:05 PM
HE BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown Supercars is set to go ahead in August, pending the approval of a COVID-19 Safety Plan.

Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Lauren Moss yesterday welcomed an announcement by Virgin Australia Supercars that the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown event will go ahead this year.

The event has been rescheduled to August 8-9, pending approval of the COVID-19 Safety Plan.

"We are still working towards the inclusion of crowds which will be determined closer to the proposed new date, due to the changing nature of COVID-19 restrictions," Ms Moss said.

"We know Territorians love their motorsports and we are working hard to confirm the details as soon as possible. All decisions will be made following the latest health advice.

"Ticketek and TicketDirect will contact holders of tickets for the original event, scheduled from 17-19 July, to arrange a full refund.

"Territorians who have already purchased their tickets will be given first priority to repurchase new tickets, should crowds be permitted."

The event will form one round of the nationwide Supercars Championship, with revised dates also announced yesterday for 12 rounds across the country.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the first round back on June 27-28, followed by a further 10 events including in Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania.

Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer was pleased to deliver the news to fans, but warned all details are subject to change given the nature of the COVID-19 situation.

"This is a fixed stake in the ground that we can now move forward on, and we all need to be flexible on how much racing we can and can't do over the coming eight months," he said.

"The calendar has been formulated in such a way that we've been able to maintain the spacing between the rounds, for both medical and cost reasons.

"We believe it allows us to maintain our national footprint, which is really important to us."

Bathurst 2021 is set to go ahead in February next year.

Originally published as Darwin Supercars gets green light to go ahead

