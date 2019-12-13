Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been hospitalised with seriouse burns following an explosion in Darwin on Thursday night.
A man has been hospitalised with seriouse burns following an explosion in Darwin on Thursday night.
News

Explosion leaves man with serious burns

by NATASHA EMECK
13th Dec 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised with serious burns following an "explosion" in Darwin's northern suburbs last night.

St John Ambulance regional manager Andrew Everingham said their crews responded to reports of an explosion at a residence along Falcon Ct, Wulagi at about 8pm on Thursday.

"Paramedics treated a man with serious burns and transported him through to the Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment and management of those burns," he said.

"We're unsure of the cause of the explosion at this stage, that will be a matter of investigation for NT Police."

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

Show More
darwin editors picks explosion injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health warning over sudden spate of overdoses

        premium_icon Health warning over sudden spate of overdoses

        News A spate of drug overdoses have killed several people in Queensland’s southeast in the past few days, with others left critically ill, police say.

        • 13th Dec 2019 9:31 AM
        Police car shot by gunman suffering a severe meltdown

        premium_icon Police car shot by gunman suffering a severe meltdown

        Crime A bullet struck the driver’s door of a police car when a gunman opened fire with a...

        IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Extension of cinema complex and indoor go-kart track planned

        premium_icon Extension of cinema complex and indoor go-kart track planned

        Council News The revitalised cinema complex, as well as a proposed indoor go-kart track, are...