Darling Downs businesses caught up in big company collapses

WHEN the state's biggest construction companies go bust, it's the small businesses - often family-owned - who cop the brunt of the fallout.

Late last year, when building behemoths like JM Kelly Group or Cullen Group fell into liquidation, the impact was felt much further afield than their respective bases in central Queensland and Brisbane.

The Chronicle today launches an investigation into the collapse of some dozens of building companies who owe subcontractors hundreds of millions.

And it looks increasingly unlikely that businesses will receive anything of the amounts they are owed.

Across the Darling Downs, nearly $40,000 is owed to three businesses who were subcontracted to Cullen Group and JM Kelly.

In the case of Stanthorpe's MWF plumbing, a list of creditors for JM Kelly Builders shows they are owed $1815 - but it could have been much worse.

The family-owned business had to enlist the services of debt collectors to chase the money they were owed after supplying services to JM Kelly Builders, which saw them paid before the company went into liquidation in October last year.

But hopes are fading they will ever see a cent of the 10% retention money held by the now in-liquidation company.

A list of creditors for Cullen Group, which entered liquidation in December 2016 owing $18 million, shows Warwick-based business Tradeline Site Solutions is owed $15,600, and Goondiwindi-based Mann's Logan Crane Hire is owed $22,400.

