DARK DAY: Three things happening next Thursday

NEXT Thursday will be a dark day with three major events on the calendar covering weather, entertainment and Ipswich's council.

The Winter Solstice will be on June 21.

With just 10 hours and 23 minutes of sunlight, it will be the shortest day of the year.

In the southern hemisphere, the Winter Solstice always falls between June 20 and June 22.

It happens when the top of the Earth is closest to the sun and is caused by the tilt in the Earth's axis.

On the same day, it will be the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere - the longest day of the year.

June 21 is also the day the latest installment in the Jurassic Park movie series will hit the cinema.

It's been 25 years since the first Jurassic Park movie was released and the latest Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom promises to be action packed, dark and terrifying.

For Ipswich, June 21 could also be the day residents find out if the councillors will be dismissed.

It's the deadline Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe set for deciding whether or not all sitting councillors should be forcibly relieved of their posts.

The Minister is still considering the decision, his office has confirmed.

It comes after a major corruption investigation, which is ongoing, lead to charges being laid against 15 people associated with Ipswich City Council.

In a 42-page submission, councillors strongly argued against being dismissed saying no allegations against any accused had been sustained.