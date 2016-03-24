Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

DARK DAY: Three things happening next Thursday

Helen Spelitis
by
13th Jun 2018 11:05 AM

NEXT Thursday will be a dark day with three major events on the calendar covering weather, entertainment and Ipswich's council.

The Winter Solstice will be on June 21.

With just 10 hours and 23 minutes of sunlight, it will be the shortest day of the year.

In the southern hemisphere, the Winter Solstice always falls between June 20 and June 22.

It happens when the top of the Earth is closest to the sun and is caused by the tilt in the Earth's axis.

On the same day, it will be the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere - the longest day of the year.

June 21 is also the day the latest installment in the Jurassic Park movie series will hit the cinema.

It's been 25 years since the first Jurassic Park movie was released and the latest Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom promises to be action packed, dark and terrifying.

For Ipswich, June 21 could also be the day residents find out if the councillors will be dismissed.

It's the deadline Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe set for deciding whether or not all sitting councillors should be forcibly relieved of their posts.

The Minister is still considering the decision, his office has confirmed.

It comes after a major corruption investigation, which is ongoing, lead to charges being laid against 15 people associated with Ipswich City Council.

In a 42-page submission, councillors strongly argued against being dismissed saying no allegations against any accused had been sustained.

Related Items

Show More
ipswich ipswich city council jurassic park winter solstice
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    premium_icon ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    News Mayor at scandal-plagued council faces seven fraud charges

    Kia service moves to Bundamba

    premium_icon Kia service moves to Bundamba

    News Ipswich now has its own 'Magic Mile'

    • 13th Jun 2018 11:05 AM
    No money for a coffee, no worries

    No money for a coffee, no worries

    News Not everyone's in the position to purchase a latte a day

    Ipswich temperatures to plummet after unseasonably warm day

    Ipswich temperatures to plummet after unseasonably warm day

    Weather The city can expect some seesaw weather in the coming days

    Local Partners