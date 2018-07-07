Dark childhood revisited in new novel

Trent Dalton, journalist with The Australian newspaper and Weekend Magazine, has written a debut novel about his childhood.

CELEBRATED journalist and screenwriter Trent Dalton has written a revealing debut novel about his childhood.

While the book is based in truth it's only about half real.

"My mum reckons its about 50/50, 50% real 50% bulls**t," he joked.

While the book is about some dark elements from Dalton's own childhood he wanted to turn it into something beautiful, so he needed to add a bit fiction.

"I didn't want it to me a misery memoir. There were some tough issues like domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse and the childhood trauma I faced in the real world.

"But there was always care and great love in my family life.

"It was a massive leap for me, incredibly terrifying," he said of his first try at novel writing.

Dalton isn't new to writing, having worked as a journalist for 18 years and currently writing for the The Weekend Australian Magazine.

A woman from Harper Collins had told him "I think you've got a book in you".

He was used to 4000 word features, but a novel was completely different.

"I didn't believe her, but she was right."

He sent her a chapter and from there was given a book deal.

In a year he "coughed it out" after work and at the end it "felt good".

Now he's put it out to the world, and suddenly has found himself on the other side of the interview.

"It's been an educational process.

"I genuinely learn about why I wrote it."

He said the book gives life to suburbs that haven't had a good run in literature like Ipswich, Darra and Manly.

"I think we all know the red bricks of housing commission Brisbane, I wanted to capture that. Wanted to pay tribute."

Dalton lives in the inner west of Brisbane and said we'll never leave.

He grew up around Ipswich, Darra and Bracken Ridge and at one time was raised by a man with more than one foot in Queensland's criminal underground.

"That whole area (Ipswich) is a part of my life."

While Dalton enjoyed writing his first book he has no plans to retire from magazine writing.

"I want to do it for the rest of my life. I feel like I have the best job in the world.

"All I was doing as a journo for 18 years was basically going into people's living rooms as they share their secrets and learning so much from it.

"I think I was just trying to process my own baggage. So many process with drugs and alcohol. I was lucky I got to process it that way...It was good for me on a soul level."

The book ends at the beginning of the second half of his life.

While the first half was a hard life of men and violence, the second half he found himself living in a nurturing world of women.

"It was written for my wife and two kids, it's all for them," he said.

His wife is actually in the book.

"She's basically the female lead."

When he was writing it he sat down and thought about what kind of life he would have had if he hadn't met his wife.

"She sort of saved my life."

Now he has two daughters aged 11 and 9 which he described as "beautiful inspiration".

Dalton said the book was written from a place of adventure and magic.

"It's about the child mind. How it processes trauma in the most miraculous ways."

Dalton will be at Book Face Orion on July 17 from 6.30pm in conversation with ABC's Scott Stephens.

"I'll give many insights into why I've written the book and where it came from," he said.

"Every person I want to go and hug, just for coming."