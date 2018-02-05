Daredevil knocked off highwire by massive waves

At one point, a crashing wave hits him off, sending him spinning over and over the wire.

THIS is the jaw-dropping moment a daredevil slackliner risks his life as crashing waves almost knock him off a high wire suspended above jagged rocks.

A group of slackliners planned the elaborate stunt and connected a wire between two famous cliffs in Nazaré, Portugal, a spot known for its huge waves.

Daring Emerson Machado, a 28-year-old from Brazil, braved the line but said the stunt was "not crazy".

He said: "It's calculated risk - we are not crazy like it may seem at first sight.

"In reality, everything was planned to the minor details.

"Over the years, we've performed walks in many locations, including Nazaré, and we take this very seriously."

In stunning footage captured by a drone overheard, Emerson is seen wobbling his way across the wire, looking down onto the massive waves below.

At one point, a crashing wave hits him off, sending him spinning over and over the wire.

For a few heart-stopping seconds, he struggles to get back on track, but eventually manages to regain his place.

But seconds later, a wave completely engulfs him, leaving the slackliner clutching on to the underneath of the wire.