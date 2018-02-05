Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Daredevil knocked off highwire by massive waves

At one point, a crashing wave hits him off, sending him spinning over and over the wire.
At one point, a crashing wave hits him off, sending him spinning over and over the wire.

THIS is the jaw-dropping moment a daredevil slackliner risks his life as crashing waves almost knock him off a high wire suspended above jagged rocks.

A group of slackliners planned the elaborate stunt and connected a wire between two famous cliffs in Nazaré, Portugal, a spot known for its huge waves.

Daring Emerson Machado, a 28-year-old from Brazil, braved the line but said the stunt was "not crazy".

He said: "It's calculated risk - we are not crazy like it may seem at first sight.

"In reality, everything was planned to the minor details.

"Over the years, we've performed walks in many locations, including Nazaré, and we take this very seriously."

 

 

In stunning footage captured by a drone overheard, Emerson is seen wobbling his way across the wire, looking down onto the massive waves below.

At one point, a crashing wave hits him off, sending him spinning over and over the wire.

For a few heart-stopping seconds, he struggles to get back on track, but eventually manages to regain his place.

But seconds later, a wave completely engulfs him, leaving the slackliner clutching on to the underneath of the wire.

Topics:  brazil sport video world

News Corp Australia
How to demand a better power bill, with a word-by-word script

premium_icon How to demand a better power bill, with a word-by-word...

NOT sure what to say to your energy provider to get a better deal? Here’s a word-for-word script to help you score a discount.

Meth supplier walks after being caught in police sting

Single mum will not serve any jail time for the offences

$100,000 mistake young people are making

Young people are making a big mistake with their money.

“It is definitely an important part of anyone’s future..."

Hospital complications hit 900,000 Aussies a year

A report has highlighted the risk of people having complications at hospital and calls for greater transparency.

Those staying overnight most at risk from hospital mix-ups

Local Partners