Dan's hands do hard yards for Queensland's sporting stars

FOR some of Queensland's biggest sporting stars, Dan Wonnocott's hands could be the difference between taking the field on the weekend or warming the bench.

But having started a family of his own and settling in Ipswich, the dad of two has developed a genuine appreciation for fixing the niggles of everyday working people just like himself.

The Ipswich remedial massage therapist has established Rebound Remedial Massage in Gray St on November 29 after honing his craft over more than a decade.

Among some of the better known clients of Mr Wonnocott are the Brisbane Lions AFL side, but he has also helped NRL, A-League and Super Netball elite players recover from the previous weekend's punishment.

"If there was a Sydney team travelling up to Brisbane on Thursday for the Saturday game you would be working on them on the Thursday. A couple of hours out from the game you would go back and set up again and you could be working on them right up until they are ready to run out on the field,” Mr Wonnocott said.

"It probably took me a couple of years until no matter who came through the door, I was confident that I knew exactly what needed to be done.”

But it is important, Mr Wonnocott said, to never stop learning.

"What I was doing five years ago I'm not doing today,” he said.

The father of two young boys has devoted much of his time to training emerging massage therapists, as part of his role with leading training provider, Q Academy.

He was also managing training and development for Australia's largest clinic, No More Knots, where he was charged with ensuring the organisation's large team of therapists had the right skills to deal with a wide range of niggles.

Mr Wonnocott is still a No More Knots team member and works extensively with the general public, including pregnant women.

He said he enjoyed running his own practice and helping working people liberate themselves of aches and pains.

"The most common complaint for everyday people is neck and shoulder pain, whereas sports people generally suffer low back and hip pain,” he said.

"Working with elite sports people is definitely a privileged insight.

"But when I work with the general public, I see people who don't have that support network and are not getting paid big money. They have families to support.

"The more I do this job the more I get out of helping everyday people.”

Rebound Remedial Massage is at 5 Gray St, Ipswich.