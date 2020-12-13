Dan’s fine 140 settles Hornets nerves after watching Jack

Ipswich Hornets batsman Dan Wilson displayed plenty of patience and unleashed some timely aggression during his latest innings of 140. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Hornets batsman Dan Wilson displayed plenty of patience and unleashed some timely aggression during his latest innings of 140. Picture: Rob Williams

SOME of Jack Wood's Ipswich Hornets teammates were just as anxious as him as the left-handed wrist spinner made his Big Bash League debut.

"I reckon there were a fair few nervous Hornets as well, just nervous for Jack,'' head coach Aaron Moore said.

"I can't watch,'' one teammate declared on the group chat.

The Hornets were sharing thoughts as they cheered on Wood playing his first game for Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra on Friday night.

"He'll be so much better for the run,'' Moore said. "I could tell he was nervous.''

Like Jack's growing number of supporters, Moore hopes he gets more opportunities with the Heat after an eventful start to his BBL career.

Jack got run out for two before a promising bowling stint snaring two wickets, including the Stars dangerous skipper Glenn Maxwell.

However, any nerves watching Jack quickly disappeared in Saturday's latest Queensland Premier Grade two-day match.

Despite the threatening weather, the Hornets completed a full day's play at Ashgrove, declaring at 5/357 before home side Valleys finished on 0/8.

Most pleasing for Moore was the improved batting performance after some recent promising efforts only to get out at crucial times.

Dan Wilson led the way with 140 off 202 deliveries. He took his time to settle in before building a fine innings featuring 21 fours and a six.

After the Hornets lost two early wickets, Wilson joined with Harry Wood (71 off 159 balls) to build the team's best partnership in several weeks.

Ipswich Hornets batsman Harry Wood. Picture: Rob Williams

Wood hit seven fours as the pair put on 198 before Wood was run out off the bowler's hand as he was closing on a century.

"It was a really good yesterday,'' Moore said. "It wasn't a totally easy wicket either (to bat on).''

The top order responded to the call to build an innings.

"We've been focusing on partnerships and individuals getting big scores when they got in and both of them did that,'' the coach said.

"It wasn't a wicket where you pump them down the ground. You had to be very patient and we did that.''

Captain Anthony Wilson upped the ante late in the day remaining 82 not out with eight fours and three sixes.

"He got us into a position to have a bowl really,'' Moore said.

"It is a handy total.''

The Hornets will be looking for early wickets when the final match before Christmas resumes on Saturday.

Moore said the Hornets declared in the hope of chasing a victory next weekend.

"There have been teams in the competition that have batted on to 400 plus,'' Moore said.

"But we're going to try and play fairly attacking and try and get a win. Hence we declared rather than drawing games.''

The Hornets Second Grade side made 220 in their game against Valleys with Harry Meikljohn topscoring with 68 at the Ivor Marsden complex.

Valleys finished the first day's play at 1/50.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Ipswich Hornets v Valleys

1st Grade at Ashgrove

Hornets 1st Innings

Harry Austin c Stevens b White 0 (7)

Levi Thomson-Mathews lbw White 7 (22)

Daniel Wilson b Puri 140 (202)

Harry Wood run out 71 (159)

Anthony Wilson not out 82 (77)

Lachlan Prince c Stevens b Jeh 7 (8)

Jake Cross not out 29 (34)

Extras (10b 7lb 3w 1nb) 21

Total (84.4ov) 5 dec 357

FoW: 0, 17, 215, 252, 263

Bowling: D. White 27.4/8/77/2; J. Pratt 15/1/62/0; S. Puri 15/1/80/1; Z. Jeh 13/0/66/1; B. McLachlan 8/2/25/0; H. Weibgen 3/0/21/0; Nick Stevens 3/0/9/0.

Valleys 1st Innings

D. McLachlan not out 3 (23)

J. Beath not out 1 (26)

Extras (4b) 4

Total (8ov) 0/8

Bowling: Adam Smith 4/3/1/0; Sean Lutter 4/3/3/0.

2nd Grade at Baxter Oval

Hornets 1st Innings

Greg Carter c Lockhart-Krause b O'Neill 18 (37)

Matt Andrews b O'Neill 41 (101)

Nick De Giusti lbw O'Neill 6 (12)

Noah Emerson c Garske b Lanigan 5 (46)

Sam Anderson b Lanigan 26 (44)

Harry Meikeljohn c Garske b Lanigan 68 (142)

Jacob Anderson b Lanigan 0 (1)

Nick Bischoff lbw Thomasson 6 (18)

Will Trigar c Garske b Lanigan 8 (34)

Rowan Lutter c Lockhart-Krause b Lanigan 25 (61)

Riley Denny not out 2 (4)

Extras (2b 11lb 1w 1nb) 15

Total (83.1ov) 220

FoW: 49, 57, 72, 89, 109, 109, 121, 151, 217, 220

Bowling: F. Thomasson 14/6/32/1; H. Collier 15/5/31/0; J. O'Neill 31/8/79/3; B. Lanigan 18.1/7/35/6; J. Wallington 5/0/30/0.

Valleys 1st Innings

B. Gale lbw Denny 10 (32)

L. Shutter not out 35 (56)

M. Toolis not out 3 (22)

Extras (2nb) 2

Total (18ov) 1/50

FoW: 30

Bowling: Rowan Lutter 5/0/17/0; Nick Bischoff 6/1/14/0; Riley Denny 3/1/6/1; Noah Emerson 3/0/11/0; Will Trigar 1/0/2/0.