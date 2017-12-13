Danny's hard work reaps Qld selection

Ipswich Grammar School cricketer Danny Young, 15, has been picked for the Queensland U15 Schoolboys side.

IGS director of cricket Andrew Catton has dropped heavy praise in the lap of all-rounder Danny Young following the 14-year-old's selection in the Queensland Under-15 Schoolboys side.

Danny captained Met West to an undefeated record at a rain-affected championships on the Sunshine Coast last week, and was arguably the form player of the competition.

The left-arm spinner claimed six wickets and two catches, and piled on 179 runs from three innings as an opener alongside fellow IGS student and Met West vice-captain Noah Emmerson.

According to Catton, after narrowly missing out on Queensland selection last year Danny made it his ultimate goal to not be overlooked for a second time.

"He was a standout for Met West last year and was pretty close, and I know that's what has been driving him," Catton said.

"He puts in a lot of hours at home, and is prepared to go that extra step that a lot of kids aren't."

Catton labelled Danny as "one of the best spinners for his age in the state", but said it was his batting that had come along in leaps and bounds over the past 12 months.

"You've got to be able to tick two or three boxes these days, and Danny is no different," Catton said.

"He's always been an unreal bowler, and his batting was always pretty handy but he's taken it to another level recently. He's been picked as an opener for the state side."

The IGS cricket mentor admitted he was surprised Danny was handed the Met West captaincy, having never seen the youngster take on the role previously.

But as with his batting, Danny showed he can do just about everything asked of him on a cricket pitch.

"To be honest it surprised me, but maybe it shouldn't have because he has a very good cricket brain," Catton said of Danny's nod as skipper.

"I went up there for a few days to watch, and he did really well with it.

"You could tell he was putting a lot of thought into his fields, and he involved Noah a lot in the process which made Noah really happy.

"I think he did a great job with it."

Cut from a similar cloth, Catton said both Danny and Noah should harbour serious aspirations about cracking the junior national team set-up if they continue on their upward-trending path.

"It's not out of the realm of possibility to be thinking about national sides if they keep going how they are," he said.

Danny and Noah are expected to trial for the IGS First XI next year.

Whilst their young age might go against them in the short-term, Catton said he has no doubt the duo will become mainstays of the First XI in the future.

"Next year I think they'll both be in the mix, but more-so looking long term they'll definitely play for the First XI at some stage," he said.

"They're both so easy to coach. They're good players, but just as importantly they're good young men as well.

"I could say that about every one of the kids in our program. You don't get to this point otherwise."