Dannielle’s milestone as Marburg prepares for big day

Trotting officials are busy planning their next big Easter Sunday race meeting at Marburg.

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

A MAGIC milestone for Dannielle Veivers to celebrate this week.

Veivers, one of the ever successful descendants of Ipswich matriarch Beryl Dawson, is on a new rainbow.

She recently married highly successful young trainer Ryan Veivers.

The couple have set up shop on Charles Chauvel Drive at Harrisville and the winners just keep coming.

The following article by Duncan Dornauf, for Tasracing, is the icing on the first of many cakes.

The third running of the Australian Female Drivers Championship took place in Launceston on Sunday night, where Queensland’s Dannielle Veivers took out the title in the six-race series.

Veivers followed in the footsteps of her sister Narissa McMullen who won the series at Brisbane’s Albion Park in 2019 and was happy with the win.

“I just thought going into the series that I could win one or two races from the drives I had,” said Veivers on TasracingTV after the series win.

The series marks the end of the Team Teal promotion for 2021.

“Obviously it is a really good cause being for ovarian cancer raising awareness and money for that,’’ she said.

Here is how the night unfolded.

Heat One

Series winner Dannielle Veivers secured maximum points in the opening race when guiding $15 chance Oneofthelads to a 3.9-metre win.

The gelded son of Caribbean Blaster enjoyed a lovely run one-out and two back, with the lowest national rating race recording the quickest lead time of the night in 41.0s. The Ben Yole-trained pacer gained a three-wide cart up passing the 800-metre point to score.

“It worked pretty good for me, he didn’t have much speed out of the gate. I was hoping he would begin a little bit faster, but I just grabbed up and got the one-one before the favourite came round, and it didn’t do a whole lot, so I jumped on the three-wide line and just got the perfect track into it,” said Veivers post-race.

Heat Two

It was Queensland and Ben Yole again when Veivers’ sister Narissa McMullen drove Rockinfeelgood to score over her sister, who drove second place getter Aussie Rock.

Settling one-out and six-back, McMullen found clear room out three and four-wide from the 700 metres to score by 2.8 metres in 1m 58.6s.

“There has been plenty of speed. I think maybe the way to go is set back and try finish over the top,” said the winning driver post-race.

Heat Three

South Australia’s Danielle Hill drove six-winners last time she was in Launceston, and she secured maximum points in heat three.

She was listed to drive the short price favourite Annerie, who was scratched before the race, which saw Hill pick up the drive on the first emergency, Coveffe Hustler, who gave Yole an early training treble on the card.

Coveffe Hustler, who was a Hobart winner on Friday night, settled one-out and four back before Hill gained a three-wide cart into the race from the 800 metres, with the $9.00 chance finishing off best out wide to score.

“She was pretty keen to get going, particularly near the 900, at the top of the turn, she was like lets roll, so I pulled her blinds and off she went,” said Hill.

Heat Four

Victorian trainer Dean Braun has been in the state for many weeks during the Tasmanian Autumn carnival. He teamed up with Emily Suvaljko from Western Australia to score with Jaffa Josh.

Sent out the $1.22 favourite, the gelded son of Auckland Reactor kept his unbeaten record in Australia intact.

From outside of the second-row, Suvaljko settled the pacer at the tail of the field over the sprint trip before improving into the race out three and four-wide over the final lap to score an 8.4-metre win in the quickest mile rate of the night in 1m 56.6s.

“He just did it so easily,” said Suvaljko post-race.

Heat Five

It was a rough result for those playing the quaddie, but a good result for the locals as Tasmania’s Samantha Gangell drove the Michael Laugher-trained Emjays Black Chip to a 3.4-metre win in a slick 1m 57.5s after being given the run of the race one-one.

It was an excellent result for Gangell who had an interesting encounter in the heat prior where her rein detached from the bit when driving Wave The Hat.

“It is a nice change of luck after the last race, I was never confident at any stage of the race, but he just kept finding,” Gangell said.

Heat Six

Ben Yole prepared his fourth winner of the series when Earl Jujon dropped back from the Tasmania Cup to a rating 66 to 74 event and did the right thing by punters as he started the $3.50 favourite, and he also did the right thing by Dannielle Veivers securing the Queenslander with the victory.

Settling one-out and three-back before getting a lovely run in the race from the 600 metre mark.

“I definitely had a lot of luck there, going into the race, I was pretty confident, but it depended on the run he got, and he got the run he needed,” said the winning driver.

The race was marred by a fall on the home corner with South Australia’s Lisa Ryan being dislodged from her sulky. She walked back to the driver’s room after the race.

Final points total: Dannielle Veivers (QLD) 71, Narissa McMullen (QLD) 56, Emily Suvajiko (WA) 50, Danielle Hill (SA) 49, Kate Gath (VIC) 42, Samantha Gangell (TAS) 42, Lisa Ryan (SA) 40, Kerryn Manning (VIC) 39, Ashley Hart (NSW) 39, Hannah Van dongen (TAS) 36, Jocelyn Young (WA) 34, Stephanie Lippiatt (NSW) 29.

Easter celebration at Marburg

SET aside Easter Sunday afternoon for the Family Fun Day at Marburg trots.

A strong eight race program is the foundation for the kid friendly venue.

Once inside, all entertainment is free. That include dodgem cars, the jumping castle, Easter bunny with chocolates for all the kids.

The TAB races include the feature of the Oakwood Capital Goldstrike final.

There’s funny money bookmaker for folks who want a flutter but can’t afford to lose.

Win a stash of Marburg Money for the auction after the last race. Pick the card jackpot of $2000 (share). Check out the fashions on the field, mini-trots and pat a pony.

A bookmaker and TAB outlet is on course.

Gates open at 11am with the first race at 12.30pm.

Admission is $5 for adults, pensioners $3 and kids free.

Race books are $3.

Honour board: It’s Pete first and ‘nowhere the rest’

REVERTING to the QT based reporting cycle brings to mind a saying from the depths of English thoroughbred history when the owner of Eclipse won a substantial bet on his champion by offering to predict the finishing order of the field in a major race.

“Eclipse first and the rest nowhere” was his challenge and it proved correct. The rules of racing at that time provided that “any horse, beaten more than a distance (half a furlong) shall win no plate or prize”.

It could be said that Pete McMullen turned a similar driving performance in the week gone posting a cool 10 wins.

Ryan Veivers continued on his successful way leading in three winners from the “Team Veivers” base at Harrisville.

Most pleasing was Clint Sneddon greeting the judge on two occasions - at Albion Park on Saturday and Tuesday. Ipswich factor: 30/49.

Albion Park, March 19: Feel The Reign (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Kraze (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Kissesforyamisses (Trent Dawson); Cheeseandkisses (Kelli Dawson for Shane Fraser); Stinger Lindenny (Danielle Veivers for Ryan Veivers).

Albion Park, March 20: Twentyeight Black (Narissa McMullen for Matt Elkins); Maretti (Angus Garrard for Phil Mitchell); Miss Gold Fortune (Pete McMullen for Craig McKinnis); Slingshot (Pete McMullen for Ron Sallis); Kensington Bill (Matt Elkins); Northern Muscle (Clint Sneddon for Denis Smith).

Albion Park March 22: Newmerella Ladykay (Trent Dawson for Brett Towns); Guts (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); My Ultimate Hell (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Davis); All Good Wally (Nathan Dawson for David Rodger Jnr); Ima Beach Babe (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Our Ridgy Dige (Pete McMullen for Ron Sallis); Tearaway Diamond (Greg Elkins).

Albion Park, March 23: Kraze (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Our Friend (Clint Sneddon for John Stariha); Manoflisa (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); Platinum Promise (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); The Hervey Bay (Pete for Graham Dwyer).

Redcliffe, March 24: Makinmefeelgood (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Ima B+irubi Boy (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Estarday (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell).

Redcliffe, March 25: Charlie Chuckles (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Sweet Sangria (Ben Battle); Crime Boss (Taleah McMullen); Miss Lily May (Angus Garrard for Phil Mitchell).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 1-6-8: Our Bondi Beach (N Dawson)-Lilac Flash (K Rasmussen)-Chantrey (McMullen).

R 2: E/w 1: Our Madiba (N Dawson).

R 3: Box trifecta 3-7-9: Slingshot (L Manzelmann)-Twentyeight Black (N McMullen)-Miss Gold Fortune (P McMullen).

R4: E/w 7: Will The Wizard (P McMullen).

R5 : Quinella 2-3: RocknRoll Classic (D Veivers) and Our Uncle Jim (T Dawson).

R6: Quinella 2-7: I Am Sparta (D Graham) and Gotta Go Milking (P McMullen).

R 7: E/w 2: Blue Ivy (D Veivers).

R8: E/w 5: Tactical Response (C Butler).

R9: Box trifecta 4-9-10: Orlando Jolt (Darrell Graham)-Northern Muscle ( C Sneddon)-Majestic Simon (P McMullen).