Daniel's Day puts safety in spotlight

The Walk for Daniel involves people of all ages.
The Walk for Daniel involves people of all ages. Claudia Baxter
Andrew Korner
by

IPSWICH will unite to honour the memory of Daniel Morcombe and raise awareness of the child protection message this Friday.

The annual Walk for Daniel will bring police, local youth services and schools to d'Arcy Doyle Place, where a breakfast and speeches on child safety will be followed by a walk through town involving several hundred people.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said the Ipswich community worked hard throughout the year to promote child safety.

KEY MESSAGE: Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy and Katrina Kane and Bree Mansell from Ipswich Community Youth Service prepare for the Walk for Daniel.
KEY MESSAGE: Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy and Katrina Kane and Bree Mansell from Ipswich Community Youth Service prepare for the Walk for Daniel. Rob Williams

"It's important to raise awareness and we continue to do that through our adopt-a-cops with the protective behaviour programs,” Snr Const Sheedy said.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe have spearheaded the child safety message since their son Daniel, then aged 13, was kidnapped and murdered on the Sunshine Coast in 2003.

Their Recognise, React, Report message is taught to children across the country.

In Ipswich, hundreds of students will be involved in this Friday's Walk for Daniel.

Ipswich Community Youth Service's Bree Mansell is also the youth support co-ordinator at Ipswich State High School.

Bree and the students from Ipswich High have participatedin the Walk for Daniel every year since its inception in 2011.

Students continue their work promoting child safety and child protection within their school through a rose-planting ceremony and a presentation on parade.

WALK FOR DANIEL

9am: Breakfast and activities

9.30am: Speeches

10am: Walk from d'Arcy Doyle Place

Topics:  child safety daniel morcombe walk for daniel

