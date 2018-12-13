Drug debt collector bashed with plank

Daniel John Edmonds, 28, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to jail when he faced Townsville District Court

A MAN, believed to be chasing a drug debt, was seriously injured when he was bashed with a plank of a wood outside a house in Townsville.

Daniel John Edmonds, 28, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to jail when he faced Townsville District Court.

Edmonds was drinking at a former neighbour's house in Gulliver when a man arrived demanding money off Edmonds' friend.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said the man claimed the cash was owed for a bike but it was "quite obvious" it was a drug debt.

The court heard Edmonds grabbed a plank of wood and lashed out at the man striking the upper left side of his chest.

The victim fell to the ground while Edmonds continued to strike his legs and ankles several times. The man then managed to escape with the help of two passers-by.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said it was only the initial blow that caused the injuries, namely a fractured rib and punctured lung, which amounted to grievous bodily harm.

"But it was a repeated and sustained assault on the complainant which included blows primarily to his legs and his ankles," Mr Crane said.

Mr Walters said his client denied hitting the victim while he was on the ground, but did not dispute hitting him while he stood. As an explanation for the attack, Mr Walters said Edmonds had previously been assaulted by the victim and when he saw the man arrive at the house he believed he had been set up.

Judge Greg Lynham said the victim was taken to the Townsville Hospital where fluid had to be drained from his chest.

Medical reports suggested the injury could have been life threatening had it not been treated.

Judge Lynham heard Edmonds had a good education but a difficult home life.

Edmonds' criminal history included several convictions for drug-related offending, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and going armed in public.

Judge Lynham said Edmonds had good references and strong support from his family.

"Life has not passed you by," Judge Lynham said.

"Don't associate with people who use drugs … all it will do is continue to lead you to wreak and ruin."

Edmonds was sentenced to three years' jail.

Taking into account the eight months he had spent in pre-sentence custody, and his plea of guilty, Edmonds will be up for parole on April 13, 2019.